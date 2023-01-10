Masters of Illusion Season 12 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Masters of Illusion is an American magic show that aired on Pax TV from 2000 to 2001. It took place on the big stage just at Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. In 2014, the CW brought the show back with new episodes that had new performers and were hosted by Dean Cain.

As of 2020, the show has been on the network for seven seasons and has been picked up for a further eleventh. On Jan 20, 2022, The CW picked up the show for just a twelfth season. The eleventh season started on April 9, 2022.

Masters of Illusion’s ninth season hasn’t been confirmed yet, but there will be rumors that Masters of Illusion’s 12th season might come around 2025. Read this article to learn more about Master of Illusion.

Fans are interested in Masters of Illusion season 12, and several want to know if the show will be back for a 12th season or if season 9 will be it’s last. Still, Masters of Illusion’s production company hasn’t said anything clear about whether or not the show will end, so it may be renewed for a 12th season.

IMDb gave the real-life stage magic show a score of 4.7 out of 10. There have been 11 seasons or 144 episodes of the English-language reality show so far. The first episode of the show aired on October 2, 2000. The second season began on 5, 2019, the same third episode in 2012, and the fourth on August 1, 2014.

The fifth season came out on July 10, 2015, as well as the 6th period on May 20, 2016. The seventh season came out on June 30, 2017, the 8th summer on June 29, 2018, the 9th summer on June 7, 2019, the 10th summer on May 15, 2020, and the eleventh and most recent season came out on April 9, 2022, but it hasn’t ended yet.

Masters of Illusion Season 12 Release Date

The CW picked up the show for a 12th season on January 20, 2022. The new season is set to start on Feb 11, 2023.

If you’d like to watch this show, you can do so on The CW Network, which is the official home of the show. You can watch this show on Hulu if you wish to watch it online.

Masters of Illusion Season 12 Cast

Dean Cain, Murray SawChuck, Michael Grandinetti, Jonathan Pendragon, and Xavier Mortimer are some of the people in the cast. Alice Aoki, Gary Cain, Ed Alonzo, Nathan Burton, Rob Lake, and many more will also be there.

Masters of Illusion Season 12 Trailer

There has not yet been a trailer for a such new season of Masters of Illusion. You can see a preview of the show below until it comes out:

Masters of Illusion Season 12 Plot

Some of the finest magicians and illusionists in the world will do their tricks in front of a live crowd in a studio for the show “Masters of Illusion.” You’ll see tricks like women turning into tigers, birds appearing out of thin air, as well as sleight of the side in the blink of an eye, all with no camera or a computer.

In a great magic show full of mind-blowing and reality-bending tricks, the performances keep coming at you nonstop, moving quickly from one amazing trick to another.

The show’s 11th season does have an overall average of 0.04 among people ages 18 to 49, and 313,000 people have watched it. But this is a lot less than the number of people who watched Season 10. The numbers don’t include people who watched or streamed late, and they show how well the show is doing compared to certain other shows just on the channel.

There may be other economic factors that affect how well a show does, but most of the time, the shows with the best ratings are renewed for yet another season and the ones with the worst ratings are canceled. Masters of Illusion has yet to show how well it can compete with the other shows just On CW.

Masters of Illusion Season 12 Popularity

Masters of Illusion is getting more viewers now than it did during its last season. When the show first aired, it was seen by a large number of people, and its popularity has only grown since then. People who watch the show are looking forward to the next episode, and there’s been talk about a possible 9th season.