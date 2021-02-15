Masayoshi Ooishi: Preparing an animation project.

Singer Masayoshi Ooishi revealed through his Twitter account that he participates in the creation and production of an animation project.

Ooishi did not specify this animation’s format (short film, feature film, series) or if it is a music video and only published a promotional image of the project.

On the other hand, Ooishi was born in Uwajima, Japan, on January 5, 1980. His professional career began in 2001 as the vocalist of the band Sound Schedule.

Following the band’s disbandment in 2006, the singer began a solo career, beginning with his single “Honoka Terasu” in 2008. Subsequently, the band Sound Schedule rejoined in 2011, with Ooishi returning as the vocalist.

Ooishi has performed songs for all three seasons of Overlord, Hand Shakers, Diamond no Ace, Diamond no Ace: Second Season, Prince of Stride: Alternative, and GRIDMΛN, as part of the musical unit OxT in collaboration with guitarist Tom- H. Solo, has participated in series such as Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-Kun, Tada Never Falls in Love, and Cop Craft.

Masayoshi Ooishi also composed and arranged music themes for series like Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer, and is currently preparing his participation in the opening themes of the series Dragon, Dragon Goes House-Hunting, and Dynazenon. Stay tuned for the next update.