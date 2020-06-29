Marvel's Iron Man's VR: discovering the combat system

Share it:

A few days after the launch of Marvel's Iron Man, the second major PlayStation exclusive this summer, director Ryan Payton spoke on the Japanese company's institutional blog to help us discover the main components of the productions.

In addition to talking about the environments, longevity and supporting roles of Marvel's Iron Man, the Camouflage creative also spent many words on the combat system, by which we can lead the iron man into battle. During the campaign, new mechanics will be gradually introduced, some of which have been described in detail. The simplest, but also one of the most important, is it Shooting, whose frequency of use in the full game will be greater than what was seen in the Marvel's Iron Man demo. Then there are the Rocket fist, which consists of a three-hit combo in rapid succession, the Shot on the ground, which allows you to swoop on enemies with devastating impetus, and theUniraggio, a devastating beam of energy that escapes from the chest of Iron Man and that before being used must be charged by hitting enemies with other attacks. Also note the Auxiliary weapons in gloves, such as the Loaded Repulsor and the Intelligent Bomb, which can be unlocked by spending research points at the Armor Station. They are particularly suitable for concludes the three-hit combo of Rocket Fist.

Ready to wear Tony Stark's armor in Virtual Reality? Marvel's Iron Man will be launched exclusively on PlayStation VR next July 3.