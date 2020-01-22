General News

 Marvel TV changes its name to Marvel TV Studios

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Marvel Television logo (Marvel TV)

Yesterday afternoon the official cast was announced that would put voice in original version to the animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.C.K.” premiere this year in Hulu. Along with that great announcement has also come the surprise that Marvel begins to refer to its division of Marvel TV in a different way.

Recall that the rise of Kevin Feige as Creative Head of Marvel, while still maintaining his position as president of Marvel Studios, has also brought a restructuring that has directly affected the television division. If it was formerly under the direction of Jeph Loeb, also depending directly on Marvel Entertainment – and its archaic president Ike Perlmutter -, now it would depend directly on Marvel Studios, bringing with it the departure of the executive Jeph Loeb. Now we have another consequence and is the change of name, from Marvel TV to Marvel TV Studios.

This tells us that it seems that the division will continue to have its independence, at least for the moment, although this December it was announced that the division would be absorbed by Marvel Studios, and that it would not develop new projects, limiting itself to those it already had. Developing.

Via information | Marvel | Comic book

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

