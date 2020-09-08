Entertainment

Marvel Comics: An artist imagined what Old Man Punisher would be like

September 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Given the success of the extraordinary Old Man Logan series, signed by Millar and McNiven, the House of Ideas has not only thought of inserting this version of Wolverine into the canon of the universe Marvel but it has also included other characters of the genre, such as Old Man Hawkeye, Quill, and even the Avengers of the Wastelands.

The publication of Old Man Logan Annual #1 convinced a fan of American comics to dedicate special covers to the anti-hero Frank Castle, known as The Punisher. The artist, known on Instagram as @vicotrhartworks, shared the fantastic images you find at the bottom of the page on social media.

As you can see, Frank looks almost like an old hunter, grizzled, with long hair, and of course with the iconic skull on his shirt. The fan commented “Lately I’ve been thinking about a new story of The Punisher, more bleak and direct, and so I drew these covers of Old Man Logan, and I shared them with other fans. It wouldn’t be set in the future like the other versions.” old man “, but in the present.”

This idea seems to echo the series a lot Punisher: End of Days, proposed to Marvel by Brian Michael Bendis as a spin-off of Daredevil: End of Days, where a now old Frank Castle would continue his bloody path of revenge.

