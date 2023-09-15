Married to Medicine Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Dedicated to Medicine Season 9 is the ninth installment of the American reality television series Married to Medicine, which is produced by FremantleMedia North America and produced by Purveyors of Pop.

Matt Anderson, Nate Green, and Mariah Huq served as executive producers. The premiere season of the television series premiered on Bravo on March 24, 2013.

Married to medicine, also known as Married for Medicine: Atlanta, focuses on the lives of accomplished women who are physicians or the spouses of doctors in Atlanta. This series depicts women balancing careers, social circles, marriages, and families.

Additionally, prepare to meet someone fresh. Audra Frimpong, a real estate attorney who has rich Ghanaian heritage and a forceful personality who is engaged to Dr. Martin Curry, will join the ensemble.

In Season 9, the characters of Married for Medicine will return to Atlanta for more intense drama and outrageous antics. Continue reading to learn more about Season 9 of Married to Medicine.

Season 10 of Married to Medicine is returning to Bravo, and with some intriguing new developments, many are curious about what to expect from the series.

After a decade on Bravo, Married with Medicine has undergone numerous transformations throughout its run.

With casting alterations throughout the seasons and significant changes in their lives, the series is now a favorite among loyal Bravo viewers.

Married to Medicine Season 9 Release Date

The ninth season of Married to Medicine premieres on July 10, 2022, on Bravo. There are a total of 119 episodes, and each one lasts approximately 41–43 minutes.

Season 1 was published with 13 episodes in March 2013. In April 2014, Season 2 was published with seventeen episodes.

In June 2015, Season 3 was published with 18 episodes. Season 4 came out with sixteen episodes in November 2016.

The fifth season premiered in November 2017 with 18 episodes. In September 2018, Season 6 was published with 18 episodes.

Season 7 was published in September 2019 via 18 episodes. The eighth season was published in March 2021 with 19 episodes.

Married to Medicine Season 9 Cast

Toya Bush-Harris

Dr. Simone Whitmore

Quad Webb

Jacqueline Walters

Contessa Metcalfe

Lisa Nicole Cloud

Heavenly Kimes

Anila Sajja

Kari Wells

Shanique Drummond

Married to Medicine Season 9 Trailer

Married to Medicine Season 9 Plot

Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, Toya Bush Harris, and Anila Sajja are among the returning cast members of the ninth season of Married to Medicine.

Miss Quad Webb reappears as a prominent ensemble member. Audra Frimpong, a real estate attorney with a forceful personality and a wealthy Ghanaian heritage who is engaged to Dr. Martin Curry, is among the undergraduates.

Season 9 of Married to Medicine will be the most engaging and dramatic season. When the show returns, the cast will be traveling throughout Las Vegas, which will be filled with casinos, prostitutes, and zip-lining.

Jacqueline, Simone, Heavenly, and Contessa continued to treat patients when they return to Atlanta, their native city.

Then, Quad, who is far from an empty-nester shortly after her mother and 6-year-old nephew Madison move in, becomes a foster parent.

Dr. Kiran and Anila are contemplating whether or not to invite her parents through their home following the departure of their long-term caregiver. The series would be lacking without drama. So there is also some drama.

The streets for Atlanta are abuzz with chatter of someone sleeping around, although it is unclear who is being discussed.

In the meantime, Simone spreads her own rumor that Quad slept with one of her contractors.

In addition, the trailer depicts Toya’s conjugal struggles with Dr. Eugene. And Anila’s residence is burglarized. And the trailer concludes with the dialogue, “The worst is over, and the best will soon be come!”

