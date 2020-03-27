Mark Blum, actor in 'Crocodile Dundee', dies of coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

COVD-19 has claimed a new victim in Hollywood. Mark Blum, actor known for his roles in the movie 'Crocodile Dundee' or the series 'Mozart in the Jungle' or 'You' has died at the age of 69, a victim of complications from the coronavirus. The sad news has been confirmed by Rebecca Damon, vice president of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA.

"It is with deep sorrow that I write to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus.", he wrote on his Twitter profile. "He was a talented actor, teacher, loyal friend, and beautiful human."he added.

Andrew TothGetty Images

Mark Blum, who was above all a man of theater as evidenced by his successful role in the play 'The Model Apartment', He became popular with his role as Richard Manson in the 1986 film 'Crocodile Dundee', although previously he had already shone in other titles such as 'Desperately Looking for Susan' or 'Among Friends'.

READ: Nintendo donates 9,500 masks to American toilets Roy RochlinGetty Images

Mark was also known for his roles in the small screen and he appeared in such popular television series as 'New Amsterdam', from 2008, 'Mozart in the Jungle', from 2014, and the most recent, 'You', the series that succeeds on Netflix.