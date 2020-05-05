Dead To Me Season 2 Along With Release Date, Cast, and More!!

Share it:

“Dead To Me” is one of the most popular dark comedy series that is created by Liz Feldman. After the first season of the series did release back on 3 May 2019, directors know that it is going to be a big hit. Fans and viewers have been waiting for the second season with bated breath as season 1 was such an interesting piece. But you should know that is new in the upcoming season of “Dead To Me” as a loyal and supporting fan.

“Dead To Me” Season 2 Release Date:

The series will be bringing double the thrill and excitement than the previous season as directors now know about fan’s interest. It is indeed among the best dark comedy series to watch for at least once. Also, the second season was a sure go considering the viewership and popularity of the first season.

Fans will not have to wait long to watch Jen and Judy battling with the consequences of Steve’s demise. The second season of the series is going to release on 8 May 2020. It will an exciting series to watch that will make you forget about the time. But we recommend you to watch the second season episodes one at a time. Because you may have to wait a little longer to watch the third season.

The Cast of The Upcoming Season:

All the amazing and inspiring cast of the “Dead To Me” Season 1 will be back in season 2. Fans will have a high dose of entertainment seeing the aspiring star cast on the screen. You will be happy to know that the director did announce the filming of the second season several months ago. It is possible to finish the upcoming season with the perfection the showrunners seek due to the hard-working actors. The star cast of “Dead To Me” season 2 will include the following actors.

Cardellini as Judy

Applegate as Jen

Brandon Scott as Nick

Sam McCarthy as Charlie

Luke Roessler as Henry

Max Jenkins as Christopher

Suzy Nakamura as Karen

Diana-Maria Riva as Ana Perez

Natalie Morales as Michelle

Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix and you can watch it with just a Click Here.

