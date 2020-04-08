TV Shows

María Félix and the time that Vicente Fernández demanded what was his

April 8, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Vicente Fernández apparently was not afraid of María Félix's reaction because on one occasion in a tribute to the Mexican gold movie star, he demanded a gift that she promised him several years ago, for which he asked for it in the live program.

It turns out that María apparently promised the famous charro a zarape by Jorge Negrete himself, who was María's partner at the beginning of his career and is that he told him that said garment would bring luck to the artist, for which he asked him in said interview without fear of the reaction of the lady.

"At an award ceremony I sang to you, María bonita, and that night later I went to greet her and she told me I am going to give you something that only you can carry a zarape of people that I love, I respect and admire very much and I say that I admire that people dies when you stop thinking about them, that zarape belongs to Don Jorge Negrete and I never forgot it and I'm still waiting for it "Vicente said.

Vicente Fernández was not afraid of the character of María Félix and demanded a gift that he promised years ago

After the statement, the public at that time remained open-mouthed because they did not know how the lady would react and she answered the following:

And I have it I bring it from Paris so I used it a lot too, but this will be for you it was Jorge's you have my vibes and it will be for you Maria said to the singer.

It is worth mentioning that the lady did not stay with the desire and told him that Vicente did not occupy him entirely because he had everything to succeed.

.

