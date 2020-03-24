Marco Asensio and Real Madrid win the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge charity tournament

Share it:

Like the vast majority of sports competitions in the world, LaLiga Santander is suspended indefinitely due to the global coronavirus pandemic. That is why to try to compensate for this absence, as well as collaborate with UNICEF in raising funds to help against COVID-19, Ibai Llanos, the ex-LVP caster organized the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge charity tournament, who faced the players of the Spanish League from their homes.

The organization of the tournament, to give equal chances of victory, chose to equal the averages of all the players to 85. The representatives of Leganés and Real Madrid, Aitor Ruibal and Marco Asensio came to the final after beating Lucas Pérez (Alavés) and Edu Expósito (Eibar) respectively. Finally, Asensio managed to prevail 4-2 in the Madrid derby of the final.

Even more importantly, the Ibai Llanos initiative has managed to raise more than € 140,000 these days, allocated entirely to UNICEF. In addition to Ibai, Ánder Cortés, Miguel Ángel Román, José Sanchis, Rubén Martín, Danae Boronat, Dani Meroño, DjMaRiiO or Manolo Lama have participated in this initiative from their homes.

You can still collaborate to increase this figure from this link.

FINAL

Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) 2-4 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

SEMIFINALS

Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) 3-2 Lucas Pérez (Alavés)

Edu Expósito (Eibar) 0-7 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

QUARTER FINALS

Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) 7-3 Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic)

Lucas Pérez (Alavés) 2-1 (Golden Goal) Marcos Llorente (Atlético)

Edu Expósito (Eibar) 3-2 Borja Iglesias (Betis)

Manu Morlanes (Villarreal) 1-5 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

EIGHTHS OF FINAL