Maradona play, tackle to stop it and a curious goal celebration: Messi's game in Barcelona's victory

Averaging the complement, Lionel Messi was again key for his team to close the score in their favor. At 21 ′, the Barcelona captain got three rivals off his back with pure effort, endured the lack and was encouraged to throw a spout. On his climb to the area, Messi unloaded the ball and when he went looking for the wall, he received a bump. The referee did not hesitate and penalized. Although there were doubts about the foul, and after taking a few minutes for the VAR to advise him, the judge upheld his decision and it was Leo himself who changed the maximum penalty to goal.