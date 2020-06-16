Maradona play, tackle to stop it and a curious goal celebration: Messi's game in Barcelona's victory

It was not an outstanding performance, but with just a few flashes it reached Lionel Messi to become the figure of the Barcelona game against Leganés. With a goal from La Pulga, a penalty, the culé team won and moved five points away from Real Madrid, their escort who will play next Thursday against Valencia. With nine dates ahead, Quique Setién's team continues at a steady pace in search of the new league consecration.
Although the rival ranks last in the standings and today he would lose the category, the reality is that he planted a rough and highly contested game that Barcelona had a hard time solving. Especially Lionel Messi, the maximum star of the Blaugrana team.
Despite this, the Rosario managed to make a very good individual play within half an hour of play, and another striking action because he received a rugby-style tackle from Unai Bustinza. The first stage ended with a header from La Pulga that went wide. In this way, Barcelona went into the break with a minimal advantage thanks to Ansu Fati's good goal in the 42nd minute.
Averaging the complement, Lionel Messi was again key for his team to close the score in their favor. At 21 ′, the Barcelona captain got three rivals off his back with pure effort, endured the lack and was encouraged to throw a spout. On his climb to the area, Messi unloaded the ball and when he went looking for the wall, he received a bump. The referee did not hesitate and penalized. Although there were doubts about the foul, and after taking a few minutes for the VAR to advise him, the judge upheld his decision and it was Leo himself who changed the maximum penalty to goal.
He celebrated it with a particular celebration. As usual in every Messi action on or off the field (see the diver he wore in the previous one that caused a furor), that image was widely shared on social networks. A disco dance? A step from the popular Fortnite game? Anyway, each user made their own guess, but the emoji with that step was also widely used on Twitter.
