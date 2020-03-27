Maluma excites his fans by debuting on TikTok

Share it:

In the style of many artists, Colombian singer Maluma decided to join the sensation that the video application TikTok has become, and shared his first clip with another man dancing during the quarantine.

"And caiii in the TIK TOK (PapiJuancho) #QueChimba is to stay home and be aware of helping the planet," wrote the Colombian interpreter in the description of his first video.

In this video, which received more than 80 thousand likes on the application, Maluma and his partner appear dancing wearing only shorts and exposing their marked torsos around the gym.

Maluma's TikTok account has already been verified on the platform and has almost 100,000 followers, as well as 83,000 likes by its most loyal fans.

Maluma protects itself from the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known by his stage name, Maluma, is currently in the house he has in his native Medellín, Colombia, where he, together with his family and pets, remains in shelter to avoid getting coronavirus.

Recently the singer shared with his followers how he looks without a beard and caused a great emotion, because his fans assure that he looks even more handsome than when he uses a beard and it is worth mentioning that in the beginning Maluma did not use a beard and later chose to let it grow.