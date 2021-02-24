Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei: Raihousha-hen surpasses 6,000 sales with his third Blu-ray / DVD

It was reported that the third volume Blu-ray / DVD compilation of the anime Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei: Raihousha-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc), the second season of the animated adaptation of Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei (The Irregular at Magic High School), had 6,055 copies sold within a week of its release in Japan.

The volume was put on sale on February 17 in Japan. The Blu-ray version is priced at 8,800 yen ($ 84) and sold 5,278 copies, while the DVD version is priced at 7,700 yen ($ 74) and sold 777 copies. Among the benefits are a short novel, an illustration booklet, and a CD with a special song. Thus, the packages have performed as follows:

Blu-ray / DVD example, released on December 16, 2020 – 6,528 copies sold in its first week.

Second Blu-ray / DVD, released on January 13, 2021 – 6,173 copies sold in its first week.

Third Blu-ray/DVD, released February 17, 2021 – 6,055 copies sold in its first week.

Satou and Ishida began publishing the light novels through the publishing label Dengeki Bunko from the publisher Kadokawa in July 2011. The thirty-second and final volume was released in Japan on September 10. A sequel titled Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei: Magian Company released its first volume on October 10 in Japan.

The play inspired a 26-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Madhouse under the direction of Manabu Ono, and premiered in April 2014. Subsequently, a movie was released in June 2017. A second season premiered in October 2020 and had thirteen episodes, confirming the animated adaptation of the spin-off manga Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei (The Honor Student At Magic High School) at its closing.

Sinopsis de Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei

“Magic” is not something from legends or fairy tales. It has become a real technology for almost a century. The upbringing in various countries of the world is involved in the development of “Magicians”. Shiba Tatsuya is an honorable student without magic power attending high school, a magical high school together with his younger sister, who happens to be the best among the first year students. What will happen to Shiba? How will he live his school life in which he is one of the many non-magical users who are looked at as trash by others?

