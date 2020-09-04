Mafia Definitive Edition, new video: welcome to the city of Lost Heaven

Share it:

Returning from the Future Games Show with a new Mafia Definitive Edition gameplay, the Hangar 13 developers get back to work and pack another trailer dedicated, this time, to the settings offered by the city of Lost Heaven.

The sightseeing proposed to us by the Californian software house, of course, is only a pretext to tickle the imagination of fans through a series of gameplay scenes that immortalize Tommy Angelo between shootings, daring chases ed explosions.

The current-gen re-edition of Mafia, in fact, will not be limited to a simple graphic restyling of the settings but will go through a profound remodeling of the playful and content system: in the shadow of the skyscrapers of Lost Heaven we will witness unpublished events of the plot and we will be able to try our hand at revised shootings and “modernized” with the help of new animations. Hangar 13 even promises to have re-orchestrated the soundtrack and of having spent herself in making the complete reinterpretation of the dialogues between the protagonist and the actors that will gravitate around Tommy’s criminal epic.

What do you think of this new video? Before reading your comments, we remind those who follow us that Mafia Definitive Edition will arrive on September 25 su PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.