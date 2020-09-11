Mafia Definitive Edition: new video about Tommy’s gangster life

After welcoming us to the city of Lost Heaven, the Hangar 13 developers pack a new Mafia Definitive Edition video dedicated to the gangster life of Tommy Angelo.

Between shootings and seemingly tense dialogues with the various NPCs that populate the open world dimension of the Mafia remake, the Californian developers trace the outlines of the narrative and playful framework we will witness immersing ourselves in the livid atmospheres of the criminal life of Lost Heaven.

As for the contents of the next branded work Hangar 13 e 2K Games, Mafia Definitive Edition aims to offer a deep and layered experience that will include all the elements that made the original title famous plus a whole series of improvements, optimizations and real innovations.

Among the additions made, we mention for example the introduction of a new portion of the plot, of a combat system made more realistic by the adoption of new animations, one re-orchestrated soundtrack and a total reinterpretation of the dialogues that will occur between Tommy and the secondary characters.

Before leaving you to the video above, we remind those who follow us that Mafia Definitive Edition will arrive on the market on September 25 in the triple edition PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In case you missed them, here are our considerations with the special on Mafia Definitive Edition taken from the last, long demo of Hangar 13.