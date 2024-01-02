Maesetsu Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Yuu Nobata is the director of the comedic anime series Maesetsu. Animation for the first season was a collaboration between AXsiZ and Studio Gokumi.

This showroom marked a first: the collaboration of the two production companies. The first season of the program included 12 episodes and began on October 12, 2020. On December 27, 2020, the first season finale aired. However, the program failed to achieve the level of popularity that it deserved.

Fans had high hopes for Maesetsu before the show’s debut; however, the actual performance fell short of their expectations. Sure, the program was fantastic to begin with, but as the episodes progressed, the plot dwindled, and by the end, it was just dull.

There were some viewers, even if the program hadn’t attracted enough fans. Season 2 is about to be in the works, and fans who enjoyed the show are eagerly anticipating it. In the hopes that it will return to its former glory, some are even considering giving a program a second shot.

So, will Maesetsu return for a second season? Has Maesetsu’s renewal for season 2 been confirmed? Will this comedic anime have any further seasons that you can watch? The information we have on the premiere date of Maesetsu Season 2 is detailed below.

Maesetsu Season 2 Release Date

Reactions to the pilot episode of this comedic anime were varied. Its detractors were equally successful in pointing out several problems with it. In addition to its low rating of 5.77 on MyAnimeList, it also had bad reviews.

Not only that, but the show’s MAL group doesn’t even have 10,000 members, so it’s not popular. There is no promotional material for this anime series since it is an original creation. Plus, there was a definite cliffhanger after the first season.

It would seem that Maesetsu Season 2 has no prospects whatsoever. The likelihood of this show’s comeback is quite low, so fans shouldn’t get their expectations up too high.

Maesetsu Story

The program focuses on stand-up comedy, specifically regarding the career of Okarai, a well-known Japanese actor. In other words, you’ll be playing in front of a live audience as a duet rather than a solo act. Thus, the plot centers on a couple of four females who do stand-up comedy. They are fighting tooth and nail to realize their youthful ambitions.

Maesetsu Cast

Fubuki Kitakaze Voiced by: Aguri Ōnishi (Japanese); Jackie Lastra (English)

Mafuyu Kogarashi Voiced by: Naomi Ōzora (Japanese); Madeline Dorroh (English)

Rin Araya Voiced by: Hiromi Igarashi (Japanese); Remi Joseph (English)

Nayuta Asōgi Voiced by: Sakura Nakamura (Japanese); Xanthe Huynh (English)

Manatsu Kogarashi Voiced by: Yūki Takada (Japanese); Courtney Shaw (English)

Kanae Kanari Voiced by: Nozomi Furuki (Japanese); Courtney Chu (English)

Eru Kusaba Voiced by: Asuka Aida (Japanese); Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld (English)

Arashi Waraino Voiced by: Ayaka Shimizu (Japanese); Jorjeana Marie (English)

Junki Tomita Voiced by: Himself (Japanese); Adin Rudd (English)

Ubu no Hatsuna Voiced by: Herself (Japanese); Amber Li (English)

Masatake Yamamoto Voiced by: Himself (Japanese); Marc Thompson (English)

Hiromi Sameshima Voiced by: Himself (Japanese); Billy Bob Thompson (English)

Yūsuke Inoue Voiced by: Himself (Japanese); Doug Stone (English)

Akira Ishida Voiced by: Himself (Japanese); Mike McFarland (English)

Shiho Matsuura Voiced by: Herself (Japanese); Rebeka Thomas (English)

Haruna Ogawa Voiced by: Herself (Japanese); Larissa Gallagher (English)

Hajime Nakama Voiced by: Risako Murai (Japanese); Heather Gonzalez (English)

Maesetsu Review

It would seem, at first glance, that this is simply another standard anime series with endearing female protagonists and their antics. On the other hand, owarai, or stand-up comedy, was also a major feature of the Maesetsu anime.

It denotes taking the stage as a duet but with an audience. With two pairs of protagonists and two antagonists, the anime has a total of four primary characters. Well, they have lofty goals, and the story revolves around their challenges and their gradual improvement.

Maesetsu had some intriguing early episodes, but it became boring after that. Even though this program is mostly about jokes, the quips became less credible and less hilarious as the evening progressed. A tiny amount of motivation may be found in the characters’ stories. The anime isn’t perfect overall, but it might have been great if some aspects had been refined.