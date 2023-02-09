Luther: The Fallen Sun Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The movie called Luther: The Fallen Sun, will be in theatres next month and on the streaming service the month after that. Elba, who plays the main character, DCI John Luther, posted a new trailer on Instagram with the date.

The actor posted a brief clip of himself as John Luther announcing the news. In the clip, a mysterious voice says, “Something is coming” and “Do you see it now?

In the upcoming movie, Elba will play DCI John Luther again, a role he knows well because he played john on TV for five seasons between 2010 and 2019.

In the psychological thriller, Luther will try to solve one of London’s most horrible crimes, which is likely to be one of the detective’s hardest cases to date. The movie will show what happens after he sneaks out of prison and tries to find the horrible serial killer terrorizing the London streets.

The film, which was written by Neil Cross as well as directed by Jamie Payne, is the last part of the long-running British series on which it is based.

Since the movie is coming out soon, now is the time to get to know London best. If you haven’t seen the show yet, now may be a good moment to watch all five seasons that are available on Hulu.

This is everything users need to know about the Luther: The Fallen Sun film, such as when it will come out, what it will probably be about, what you ought to watch before it comes out, and how you can watch it when it does.

Luther: The Fallen Sun Release Date

Luther: The Fallen Sun comes out in both theatres and online. On Feb 24, 2023, the movie will be shown for the first time in a few theatres. Two days later, on April 10, 2023, it will be available to stream on Netflix.

Luther: The Fallen Sun Cast

Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Andy Serkis lead the cast of the psychological crime thriller. Also in the cast are Jess Liaudin, Lauryn Ajufo, Dermot Crowley, Natasha Patel, Henry Hereford, Ruth Wilson, and others.

Elba plays DCI John Luther, a brilliant chief inspector who is wrongly accused of murder and has to run away. His role in the movie is the same as what humans saw in the TV show.

Luther cares so much about his work that he can become obsessive as well as possessive, as well as he can also become violent. He often gets lost in the darkness of a crime as well as the people who did them. This is the price he ends up paying for caring a lot about his job.

Serkis plays David Robey, the main bad guy in the story and Luther’s rival. Robey is a tech billionaire as well as a serial killer who utilizes his surveillance technology to spy on and kill civilians. Serkis talked about his character in an interview. He said, “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as dark in a long time.”

David has met Luther before, but he has been able to stay out of trouble so far. This time, though, things might be different. Erivo plays one of Luther’s friends, and Crowley plays Martin Shenk, who used to be Luther’s boss at DSU.

Ajufo also plays the role of Anya, Patel is Lydia Deng, Hereford is Brian Lee, and Alice Morgan, a psychopathic criminal, is played by Wilson. Alice is also based on a character from the show. In the show, Luther doesn’t charge her with a crime, and he and Alice end up having a complicated relationship.

Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer

Luther: The Fallen Sun Plot

Idris Elba says that the movie Luther: The Fall Sun is a “bigger version of a TV show.” It will be a dark thriller, just like the TV show, and he said both old and new Luther fans will love it.

A synopsis of the movie put out by Netflix gives us our first hints about how it will go. It says the following: “In Luther: The Fallen Sun, an epic continuation of an award-winning TV series remade for the big screen, a gruesome serial killer is tormenting London whilst also brilliant but dishonored private investigator John Luther (Idris Elba) is behind bars.

“Luther is haunted by the fact that he didn’t catch the cyber psychopath, who now teases him, and decides to tear out of prison to complete the task through any means necessary.”

In a recent interview with Total Film magazine, Elba talked more about the movie and the future of a Luther series.

He said: “It’s not a race, but I use Bond as an example of the kind of movie we want to make. John is the main character and the hero of the movie. That’s the way I’m putting it. Bond is among the movies that do them well. But I want it to be that big and have that kind of respect.

“I want people to say, ‘Oh, Luther, the first movie was great!’ and to keep saying that. Maybe when I’m too old to play John, someone else will take over.

Elba also said that he as well as the team were desperate to get Luther from our Luther-land and put john in the big world” inside the movie, and also that “I think that’s a really important aspect of scale and economic expansion in our films.”

He went on: “I mean, can you imagine John in Colombia or the weird, underground parts of Berlin? Luther could travel to America if they wanted to. That’s exciting to me, and so is taking the rules of Glenn and applying them to different places.

This fits with what Neil Cross, who made Luther, has said before. In June 2021, he told that a film budget will indeed permit the Luther universe to grow while staying true to the essence of the TV show.

“I don’t think you can rule out anything with Luther,” he said. “All we’ve ever wanted to accomplish was make the best show we can, given the rules we’re given.

“We’ve been able to be doing [with the movie] what we’ve always would want to do: tell the type of stories we’ve always desired to tell. And we’ve never been given the chance to do it while being completely honest.”

