Lupine: according to the female audience, Fujiko is the character with the best silhouette

The anti-heroine of Lupine it is the forbidden dream of countless fans. Still, Fujiko's splendid body was not only able to breach the hearts of the male audience, but also and above all in the female one. Are you curious to know which are the characters of the fairer sex with an enviable physique for the female audience?

Recently, the Japanese portal Anime! Anime! invited the female audience to vote which cartoon heroines, in their opinion, have the "best physique". If the whole ranking has seen a significant gap with respect to the splendid Fujiko, the remaining positions are not so obvious. Before starting, however, we invite you to recover these 5 curiosities about the mythical story of the gentleman thief.

At the third position, however, there is a draw of 4 positions represented by Nami (ONE PIECE), Satsuki Momoi (Kuroko no Basket), Eli Ayase (Love Live!) E Mitsuri Kanroji (Demon Slayer). Finally, in second place, the heroine of The Attack of the Giants, Mikasa, the latter presented as a "tall and beautiful" girl, whose physical appearance arouses particular envy especially by virtue of the athletic abilities of the character.

And you, however, what do you think of this ranking, do you agree with the Japanese community? Tell us your personal top 3 in the space reserved for comments at the bottom of the page.