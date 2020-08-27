Lucifer, showrunner on Dennis Haysbert’s choice for God: “It’s perfect”

Share it:

With the fifth season of Lucifer present on the catalog of the Netflix platform, fans of the show were able to get to know the character of God, after having sided with his demonic counterpart and protagonist of the series for years. The part in question was entrusted to Dennis Haysbert and never was the choice more apt.

To confirm the goodness of this decision was the main showrunner of Lucifer, or Ildy Modrovich, who has taken on the responsibility of choose the charismatic actor for the part of God, and called the decision simply perfect. Haysbert thanks to his statuesque physique is as if he asked for a respect that comes automatically only by looking at him. Although many remember him as President David Palmer in 24, he still has the charisma and serenity of someone who wants to take care of others just when we need them most. Who could have interpreted God better at this point?

With his presence on the show, the second half of Lucifer’s fifth season could take some unexpected and decidedly stimulating folds from a narrative point of view. Of course he will also have to provide some explanations to the choices made by the characters so far and which do not appear completely clear to us. For more information, we refer you to the review of some episodes of this fifth season of Lucifer.

Meanwhile, Tom Ellis recounted the background of Lucifer’s renewal for the sixth season, adding: “The series was already quite popular, but we’ve grown a lot and these are the things that make me want to continue. This constant postponing the end is emotionally exhausting, but I’m happy that people are continuing to watch the show and that it has become the success it is“.