‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Part 2 Cast, Release Date, and More Updates

We are sure that all of you will be more than happy to know that the Lucifer series is now all set to return on the streaming giant with its second part. Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is currently back to production to make its way to Netflix in early 2021.

Lucifer is one of the most popular and well-known series that most people love to watch on Netflix. It will be possible for you to find fans and viewers of the amazing and exciting series in almost every corner of the world. The series happens to have successfully finished four complete seasons.

That too with including the Season 5 Part 1 of the series that did premiere recently on 21st August 2020. You must know that there is a huge number of the fanbase that the series did manage to create since it was first released back on 25th January 2020.

You must know that the world has been going through a lot recently including the Coronavirus pandemic due to which the production of most TV shows and movies was at a halt for quite some time.

Among them was the name of the Lucifer series for its Season 5 Part 2. Yes, you need to know that the second half of the series happened to have some impact on its production. But you must now know that the series is on its way back to its production.

After the super thrilling and exciting midseason finale, it is sure that all of you will be eagerly waiting to get your hands on the second part of Season 5. You must believe that there are so many loose ends that the season finale of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 has left the viewers with.

But we all hope that the loose ends will tie up in the next part of the series. That is the reason why most people are excited about the Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 to release on Netflix.

Whether you believe it or not, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know what the next part of the series is going to bring on further. It is so fortunate to know that the series has been moving along quite well after it was forced to halt production earlier this year due to COVID-19. It was essential for every person attached to the series to keep safe and social distancing to avoid any direct contact with others.

The cast and crew members of the series have been again reunited again in September 2020. There will be filming on Season 5 now to officially complete which will be more than exciting. But you must know that there will be still some way to go until there will be some episodes that are ready to stream.

The Lucifer team is currently working hard to finish the production of the series while editing the upcoming chapters. There is more likely to be some additional visual effects that will work. But that will only if the previous seasons of the series are anything that you will go by.

Most fans are looking for all the major and latest updates about Lucifer Season 5 Part 2. That is the reason why we are going to provide you all the essential things that you need to know about the next part of the series.

In this article, you will get to know about the scheduled release date of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 along with all the cast members that are going to be included in the series. Let us now move forward to know more about Netflix’s one of the most exciting popular series, Lucifer. Here’s everything we know so far about Lucifer Season 5 Part 2.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2

There are so many people who have been watching the Lucifer series since the first episode has been released. Also, all of them are sure that the series is getting more and more interesting and exciting with each season passing by.

You must definitely know a bunch of information about Lucifer Season 5 Part 2. But there may be some things you do not know that you may find in this article. So the only thing that you need to make sure of is to go through this article to the end.

We know that you all will be probably aware of the fact that the series, Lucifer has been one of the biggest and best Netflix Original series. The streaming giant did manage to pick up the American urban fantasy television series from Fox after the series has gone through its sudden cancellation. You must keep in mind that Netflix did manage to take over the production of the series since its third season.

Most people are discussing that the fourth season was the best season after it releases on 8 May 2020. While it was again the same fans who have been mentioning the fifth season to be the most exciting season ever on their social media accounts. So you must believe that the series has been growing more exciting and thrilling than the previous seasons.

As of now, Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is all set to release soon on Netflix in order to entertain all the fans and viewers for sure. Lucifer happens to be the biggest Netflix American Original series. It is a series that you can add to your must-watch series list and make sure to not miss it out. Lucifer is indeed a thrilling hit with exciting back to back five seasons.

When any viewer is watching the Lucifer series, it is sure that you will lose the track of time along with the sense to look anywhere else than the screen. There will not be any episode of the Lucifer series in which you will feel like it is a total waste of time.

It is due to the amazing and talented star cast along with the thrilling story plot, the Lucifer series is one of the best series that you can find on Netflix.

When Will Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Release On Netflix?

As per the latest reports, it seems like most of the second part of the fifth season has already been confirmed. It is sure that we do not know about the current filming condition of the series. You all must know that no much has been clear when we are talking about the filming of the next part of the Lucifer series.

You must know that as we did mention it earlier, the show production, as well as filming, was at a halt due to the global pandemic that the whole world is currently suffering from. It is still, unclear to know whether the filming for the fifth season Part 2 is complete or not. It will directly mean that the premiere status of the Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is also uncertain.

There are no official release dates for the next part of the series that the series creators have announced. But we are sure that there are only some months of time before you will be watching and enjoying the feeling while watching Lucifer Season 5 Part 2.

Well, it is believable that before the show did take a break due to COVID-19, the Lucifer team did manage to film around 16 episodes. You must know that it was later on confirmed when Tom Ellis said “We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season 6.”

It seems from earlier reports that the cast and crew members of the Lucifer series did begin to resume the production of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 from 24th September onwards. The team begins production with only focussing on completing the fifth season finale.

Crew Members Maintains Safety

It is sure that the director and series creator is working on a tight schedule to finish the fifth season before beginning to work on the sixth season of the Lucifer series.

Tom Ellis has already informed all the fans and viewers while talking to Collider that the Lucifer Season 5 finale will only take around 5 to 6 days at maximum to complete filming it. At that point, the season finale needs to be edited altogether along with adding to the footage that was already filmed.

Also, Tom Ellis went on to speculate the release date of the next part of the Lucifer series. It was all during an interview with Pilot TV podcast in which he was saying, “Hopefully that’ll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmastime or early next year.”

Later on, Joe Henderson who happens to be co-showrunner shares the speculation of the release date on Christmas debut. Joe tells all the fans on Twitter that the next part consist of several episodes that will definitely not be releasing anytime sooner, especially not this December.

So you can predict that Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 will not be releasing this year. But that will mean that you will have to wait for some months more in order to enjoy the second part of the fifth season for which you have been waiting for a long period of time.

All About Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Production

According to reports that we did get in June 2020, it was believed that Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 was going to reschedule and it will begin around sometime in October 2020. We are sure that all the fans and viewers were happy to know when TVLine did confirm that the series is trying to return to production in the month of September.

You must know that the cast members eventually did begin returning to the filming set from 22nd September onwards. It is sure that each and every person on the set was following the essential safety measures.

They will try to keep maintaining the social distance unless they have to shoot for a scene in which the character has to be together. Hopefully, there were no compromises when we are talking about the safety against the Coronavirus pandemic.

There are indeed some reshoots that are set in order to offer a dramatic renewal for the sixth season of the Lucifer series. You must also know that the plot of the Lucifer series is changing to make sure that the series keeps going on.

All the fans and viewers know that the story plot of the series is a masterpiece as it is not only thrilling and interesting but also you can forget everything around you when you are watching the series.

One of the best things about the series is that you will not have to think about anything else. Throughout the filming of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, we can see that some shots were to be taken at a place where you can find two massive cranes along with a football stadium. In the picture, you can see the football stadium and that is one of the biggest teases of the series.

Will There Be Season 6 Of Lucifer?

As we did mention it earlier, the official release dates for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is yet to release. That is why you can understand that the 6th Season of Lucifer is way far from being into the picture.

But we are sure that there will be the sixth season of the series due to its overwhelming popularity and fanbase. Also, we think that there will be a lot of things in the story plot that will remain even after the 5th season of the series will come to an end.

In October 2020, we know from the latest reports that the production has been shifted to the sixth and final season of the Lucifer series. You must know that the next season will definitely be filmed back to back. It is sure that all the fans, as well as critiques, are waiting for the official announcement for the confirmation of Lucifer Season 6.

Now, you all must know that the Lucifer series is currently going through the deep production phase. The reports did confirm that on 25th October 2020 at the Baltimore Comic-Con live event.

You must also know that Joe Henderson, the co-showrunner of the series did reveal that the post-production of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is going well. He did manage to inform that the filming and production for all the episodes of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 is completed and it is only the Season Finale that is remaining for the post-production.

Joe Henderson did reveal that the 16th episode of the fifth season is going to take quite some time in the post-production. The time that it will take is going to depend on how long the episode will be. Also, he states that the final episode of the Lucifer series is going to be very expensive.

He did not forget to mention that the team is now waiting for Netflix to wrap things up on their ends. That will include stuff like Netflix preparing for marketing materials along with so many other things.

Expected Release Dates For Lucifer Season 5 Part 2

You must now know that the actual or official release dates for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 have not yet been confirmed by Netflix. But you will not have to worry about it as we are going to help you to understand how we have predicted the release dates for the next part of the fifth season.

We assure you that all the fans and viewers can currently expect Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 to release in Q1 or Q2 in the next year. You must have heard about the rumors that were howling all over the social media platforms. The rumors were about the Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 releasing this December on Christmas.

But you need to know that they were only rumors and the official December 2020 omits it. However, it is still uncertain to know if the series creators are going to surprise all the fans by releasing the next part on Christmas. As you know, the chances for it are rare.

One thing is sure and that is whenever the next part of the series will be available on Netflix, it will be totally worth the number of months fans have been waiting for. We predict that Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 will be available in early 2021. Also, all the fans can expect the next part of the series to be available in either February 2021.

There are so many fans who are currently waiting for the sixth season of the Lucifer series to be available on Netflix. But you must know that the filming and production of the next season will begin back to back after Season 5 Part 2 will be finished.

Fans are currently hoping that Valentine’s day is the perfect time for the series to roll up. You must know that the next part of the series is going to take the relationship of Lucifer and Decker to the next level. So it will be so romantic to watch them together in Lucifer Season 5 Part 2.

Guest Star & Cast News For Lucifer Season 5 Part 2

It is sure that most of the characters that you have watched in the previous part of the fifth season will be returning to the next part of the season. But we also know that there will be a number of guest stars who will be featuring in Lucifer Season 5 Part 2.

The main guest star who you all have seen in the eighth episode of the fifth season will definitely be appearing in the next part of the season. The second half of Season 5 will continue with the appearance of Dennis Haysbert who is going to play the God. But you must know that his inclusion in the series was announced way back in January 2020.

However, we also have heard about Alison McAtee who is known for her work on “The Haves and The Have Nots” on OWN. She will indeed be going to be the guest star as Elizabeth Newman in the 14th episode.

As per the reports in September 2020, Catherine Dent will also be going to appear in Lucifer Season 5 Part 2. You may surely know Catherine from her time on The Shield on FX which was ongoing in the early 2000s. Dent will be appearing in the musical episode of the series in order to play the character role of Alice Porter.

Earlier in September 2020, we also got the reports of a new guest star joining the crew of the Lucifer series. The new guest star will be in the form of Tera Reeves who did manage to feature in Netflix’s The Punisher, Once Upon A Time, and Chicago Fire. It is sure that all of these shows were actually amazing and exciting to watch on Netflix.

Also, in late September 2020, Netflix Life catches the words from nowhere about Scott Porter to be featuring in the Lucifer series as a guest character. But it is still uncertain to know about what role he is going to play. You must definitely know Scott Porter from his works in Speed Racer, Prom Night, and Ginny & Georgia.

It is essential for you to know that Scott Potter will also be featuring in the sixth season of Lucifer for which you all have been waiting for. The series creators happen to bring Potter as a new recurring character in the series. The fansite is speculating currently that he can play Castiel about whom you may have heard the rumors from a long time to enter the Lucifer series at some point.

There are some other new guest stars that you may or may not know about. But it is sure that fans, as well as viewers, can be able to expect the guest stars in the second part of Lucifer Season 5.

The guest stars list will include Mark Adair-Rios who will appear in the 9th and 10th episode of Part 2 as Juan Perez. Along with Mark, the guest stars joining the second half of Lucifer Season 5 are Daniel Hoetmer, Chris Payne Gilbert, and Jenny Tran.

Let’s hope, the next part will release soon. Make sure to stay tuned with us to know all the latest and new updates about Lucifer Season 5 Part 2.