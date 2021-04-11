The Attack of the Giants receives a special thank you: the Twitter message to Isayama

Attack of the Giants 4 has dominated Twitter since the first episode’s release day, and has continued to end up in trend topics every month with the release of a new chapter of the manga. After all, the conclusion of the Isayama comic marked the end of an era, and Twitter Japan has decided to take the opportunity to congratulate its author directly.

Below you can read the two messages written by the official Twitter Japan profile between 9 and 10 April, in which the company writes “The Attack of the Giants was incredible” e “Mr. Isayama, thank you very much for the work you have done!“. Twitter was undoubtedly the social network on which the work was most discussed, but it still makes an impression see messages coming directly from the official page, with over two million followers.

Although the manga has ended, however, we will be hearing about The Attack of the Giants for a long time to come, and without a doubt the next peak will be in the winter of 2022 with the release of the second part of The Attack of the Giants 4. We remind you that in Italy the first three seasons of the anime are visible on Netflix, while the first part of Season 4 is available on both VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video.

And what do you think of it? Net of the ending, do you think the work deserves this success? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, we greet you leaving you to the splendid crossover image between The Attack of the Giants and Rent a Girlfriend, created by the author Reiji Miyajima.