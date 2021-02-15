A Couple of Cuckoos: Could be adapted to anime.

In recent hours, a rumor has circulated on the Weibo social network about the possible anime adaptation for the manga series written and illustrated by Miki Yoshikawa, Kakkou no Iinazuke (also known as Cuckoo’s Fiancee ).

Rumors also indicate that the official announcement could be published in the next few days. Remember that this Chinese social website is known for the leaks about anime and manga franchises that usually come out of it. However, there are still no indications or official communications from the manga’s official accounts and its respective publisher.

Yoshikawa began publishing the manga in Kodansha publisher’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in January 2020, after posting it as a set of three one-shots in early 2019 and voting for serialization. The publisher published the fifth compiled volume on January 17 in Japan.

The author is recognized for writing the Yamada-Kun to 7-nin no Majo manga, which she published in the same magazine between February 2012 and February 2017.

Kodansha publishing house compiled the work in 28 volumes, and the manga-inspired twelve-episode anime directed by Tomoki Takuno at Liden Films studios and released in April 2015.

Synopsis of A Couple of Cuckoos:

Nagi Umino, a sophomore at a prestigious high school, discovers that he was mistakenly delivered to another family by the hospital at birth.

One day, while on his way to meet his biological parents, he runs into Erika Amano, a strange girl trying to escape her parents’ arranged marriage. But Nagi and Erika discover that they have much more in common than they think! Stay tuned for the next update.