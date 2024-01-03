Love Lies Bleeding: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Some Kristen Stewart fans adore her for her work in the Twilight series, while others like her for her highly renowned performances in independent films like Spencer. Love Lies Bleeding, one of her next films is more in the independent genre, but it has the potential to have broad appeal, particularly with A24’s support.

We already know that A24’s upcoming movies for 2024 will include Civil War and Problemista, and now we hear that Love Lies Bleeding is one of them. Additional titles will be released; however, we do not currently possess extensive information on them.

Here you will find all the information you want about Love Lies Bleeding, such as the premiere date, cast list, and release date of the first trailer.

Love Lies Bleeding Release Date

The publication date of Love Lies Bleeding is March 8, 2024, as reported by Deadline in December 2023. As part of the movie release calendar for 2024, it will be released.

March 2024 is already jam-packed with cinematic releases, including the long-awaited sequel to Dune (which was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike) and the next Ghostbusters picture, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. With A24’s next film in the works, we’ll have even more to anticipate.

Love Lies Bleeding Cast

Starring as Lou and Jackie, respectively, the film will include Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian, known for their work in Ant-Man, The Wasp, Quantumania, and The Mandalorian. Stewart has experimented with horror before, appearing in films like Underwater, Lizzie, Personal Shopper, and her darkest part to date, Crimes of the Future (2022), directed by David Cronenberg.

The cast list is as follows:

Kristen Stewart as Lou

Katy O’Brian as Jackie

Ed Harris as Lou’s father

Jena Malone

Anna Baryshnikov

Dave Franco

Love Lies Bleeding Plot

Stewart stars as Lou, a gym trainer, in this romantic vengeance thriller set in the 1980s. They meet and fall in love when bodybuilder Jackie passes through the Nevada town on her journey to Las Vegas. Their passionate relationship takes a sinister turn as they get mired in the murder, mayhem, and bloodshed that typify Lou’s gangster father’s underworld.

Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

Love Lies Bleeding, Kristen Stewart’s latest film, is unique and has never been viewed by the public before. The theme of rule-breaking is central to this LGBT romantic thriller. It seems like you should check out the trailer, which was released on December 19, 2023.

Stewart and Katie O’Brien’s characters, Lou and Jackie, are the center of attention in the trailer. They get entangled with Lou’s criminal family, and their relationship becomes entangled in some very serious bloodshed. Ed Harris heads up a stellar ensemble that includes Rose Glass, the film’s director.

We learn a lot more about this intriguing film in the first Love Lies Bleeding teaser. The criminal lifestyle that Lou (Stewart) and her father (Ed Harris) have chosen has ensnared her. As she passes through town on her journey to greater things, Jackie (O’Brian) becomes entangled in the chaos surrounding Lou’s family.

There seems to be a lot of violence, firearms, and weightlifting. The trailer gives the impression that the film takes place in the 1980s, during the golden age of avarice. It will be an exciting, if chaotic, journey.

Love Lies Bleeding Rating

Not surprisingly, the last piece of information about Love Lies Bleeding is that the film will get an R rating. A24 films usually feature extremely mature themes, so it’s surprising when they’re labeled R. However, it does suggest that there will probably be lots of adult-oriented action and romance in the picture.