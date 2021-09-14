Lost in Space season 2: Everything you need to know

Lost In Space season 1 came to a cliff hanger ending that did confirm the confidence of the Lost In Space team in the coming season. The 6O’s classic with the adventures of Robinsons is back, with the second season.

The filming of the second season commenced last September in Vancouver. The Netflix team has officially announced about the upcoming second season on May 14, 2018. Hence, we can expect to stream the series by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

The season 1 did end up with the vast cast, and now only eight characters are continuing the second season, and they are John, Don, Maureen, Smith, Judy, Will, Penny and the Robot. The other characters, like Watanabes, victor and Vijay, are back home and on their way to Alpha Centauri.

Two new characters in this season are much more honest – to goodness human characters. The two new characters joining the crew are Ava and Commander Jiang. Ava is a mechanic supervisor and quite a serious individual. Commander Jiang’s character, a woman with a capable and stalwart kind of attitude.

Lost In Space season one did create a big buzz with the classic 60’s plot and came to an end as a perfect epic cliff-hanger. The last episode of season 1 did confirm that Robinsons were safe and did reunite with the fellow colonists. According to Will, the second season will feature the “Planet of the Robots.” The characters in this season will discover themselves as connected humans to the robots. Hence, the viewers can expect more robots and quite less human characters in the upcoming season.

One can also expect more flashbacks to discover why robots are dealing with humanity. The plot also unravels why the human colonists have come to the extent of using the stolen alien tech. As the second season’s expected launch is at the end of 2019 or there is a high chance of streaming by early 2020, hence the viewers have to wait for the release of the trailer one month before it airs.