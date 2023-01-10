Evil Dead Rise Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first “Evil Dead” movie was a low-budget B-movie that showed what could be done with grit, determination, and not much money. The second movie was scary and funny at the same time. It may be the best horror comedy ever made. The 2013 movie “Army of Darkness” was set in the Middle Ages, so it got very, very violent.

But it has been almost ten years since the previous “Evil Dead” movie came out. But the wait is almost over for people who like chainsaw action, possessed deer heads, as well as funny lines. The fifth movie in the series is coming out soon, and all reports say it will be a bloody great time.

But this one will be a little different from the others. The cast, the plot, this same setting, and even the person in charge of the movie will be different. So, what horrible things do such Deadites have now in store for horror fans? So, let’s look at what we know currently about the new “Evil Dead Rise” game.

Sam Raimi started the series with 1984’s The Evil Dead, a reduced horror movie that has been called one of the most important cult films of all time because of how cheesy and gory it is. When Raimi came back for Evil Dead II as well as Army of Darkness, the scary parts were quickly replaced by slapstick and fantasy. Evil Dead, which came out in 2013 and brought gallons of blood to the audience, was a reboot of the series. Fans loved it.

When Sam Raimi asked his friend Bruce to assist him to make a horror movie about an evil book left inside a wooden cabin in the woods, he had no idea what he was getting into. Evil Dead was corny but fun to watch, and it made enough money for Raimi to start making Evil Dead 2.

Only Evil Dead 2 wasn’t a sequel. Instead, it was a retelling of an original story with a bigger budget, better effects (but not good effects), and more humor. The final version of Medieval Dead would be called Army of Darkness and continue this same story of Ash Williams, the only character from the initial two movies to still be alive. This movie added even more humor and over-the-top effects, and it helped make Bruce Campbell an icon of B-movies.

Evil Dead, which came out in 2013, took us to a cabin in the forest and the Book of the Dead. Now that it’s time to crack this same book again. But in Evil Dead Rise, the heroes won’t find the book in a cabin. Instead, they’ll find it in the basement of an apartment building in Los Angeles.

The two main characters are sisters who have grown apart, which gives this movie a new take on a family. Most Evil Dead movies have been about a group of kids or young adults in a cabin (except the medieval-set Army of Darkness, of course).

Raimi is already working on all other projects, like Doctor Strange as well as the Multiverse of Madness. He has given these newer movies to the other directors and is now just an executive producer for the franchise. Unknown to most Lee Cronin is in charge of Evil Dead Rise, which has a cast of mostly newcomers.

Beth and Ellie, two sisters who don’t get along, face the book of dead in one‘s LA apartment building, which is about as far as you can get from the original’s rickety cabin. Sam Raimi, who made the first movie in the series, chose Lee Cronin to direct the sequel. Don’t worry, Bruce Campbell remains a part of it. He’s just an executive producer now.

All of this is very exciting, but the most important thing is when Evil Dead Rise will come out. When can fans have seen the damage the Necronomicon has caused? There’s good news, great news, and lots of other bits of information about this. We’ve read a lot of old books to find out everything you need to know about the next part of the Evil Dead series.

Evil Dead Rise Release Date

On April 21, 2023, Evil Dead Rise will hit theatres. At first, the plan had been for the second movie to only be available on a streaming service in 2022. But interest in the project has slowly grown, and now it’s coming to the big screen.

Evil Dead movies haven’t usually done at the box office, so this is a bit of a surprise. The franchise began with home videos, but on paper, streaming seemed like a good idea. But now there’s a lot of Necronomicon in movies, which is cool.

Evil Dead Rise Cast

Ellie, one of the sisters who have grown apart, is played by Alyssa Sutherland. Beth, the other child, will be played by Lily Sullivan. Here is the complete list of actors:

One of the sisters, Ellie, is played by Alyssa Sutherland. Another sister, Beth, is played by Lily Sullivan. Other sisters are played by Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, and Billy Reynolds-McCarthy.

Evil Dead Rise Trailer

Two official trailers have been released by Warner Bros. The first one is rated “red,” which means it has more mature content, and the second one is rated “green”. Check out these two videos:

Evil Dead Rise Plot

One thing has always been the same in the “Evil Dead” movies: someone gets to read an evil book (usually called the “Necronomicon”) and lets hell break loose. In the initial two “Evil Dead” movies, a group of young people is picked off by sadistic demons and taken over by them in a cabin in the middle of nowhere. The primary distinction between the two movies is, of course, that “The Evil Dead” is indeed a straight horror movie and “Evil Dead II” is a great horror-comedy.

In “Army of Darkness,” franchise hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) goes to the Middle Ages to fight a skeleton army. In “Evil Dead,” a group of friends who are trying to help a woman quit drugs decide to lock her in a cabin and let the Deadites out. But what will happen in “Evil Dead Rise”? Will it have a log cabin like most “Evil Dead” movies, or will it try something different like “Army of Darkness”?

Well, this time the Deadites are going to Los Angeles, where they plan to wreck an apartment building. The official plot summary says, “In the fifth “Evil Dead” movie, road-weary Beth pays her older sister Ellie a long-overdue visit. Ellie is raising three kids by herself in a small L.A. apartment, and Beth wants to help her out.

The sisters’ reunion is stopped when a mysterious book is found deep in the basement of Ellie’s building. This book releases flesh-eating demons and forces Beth into a fight for her life as she faces the worst version of motherhood she can imagine.

