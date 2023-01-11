Loki Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Among the shows talked about at Disney’s Event Today from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2022, was Loki Season 2. Kevin Feige, who works for Marvel, talked about the show. He said that after the shocking end of Season 1, Loki is still attempting to figure out what is going on. Even though Marvel hasn’t yet put out a new trailer for Loki season 2, they did show a first-look teaser video at D23.

Even though no one knows about it yet, we hope we will not have to wait too long to get a sneak peek of the upcoming season. More recently, Disney+ showed a few seconds of the season in their 2023 trailer, which you can watch above.

Loki season 2 will start in 2023, and Disney+ has published the first requisite at the God of Mischief’s come back. The streamer showed some actual footage from of the Marvel series in a trailer of it’s upcoming shows and movies. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) or Mobius (Owen Wilson) look cool in black-tie suits in a short clip that you might miss if you blink.

Filming for the new season is done, so we will not have too long to find out what happened after the shocking end of season 1. We also know that Rafael Casal and Ke Huy Quan will be joining the show as well as a few other new cast members because of leaks from the set. We’ve put together everything you want to know regarding Loki season 2 for all of this and more.

Get ready for Loki’s second season. In 2023, the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV show comes back for a second season, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Loki again. Loki’s first season was one of the best ever made for Disney Plus, and its second season has been expected to have a big impact on the how Marvel Phase 5 goes.

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, a trailer for Disney Plus’s biggest shows in 2023 also showed us the first glimpse of Loki season 2. To see that video from the upcoming Marvel TV show, you’ll have had to scroll down.

Loki, a character played by Tom Hiddleston, made his TV debut on Disney Plus in 2021. Fans were so happy to return to him that “welcomed back” doesn’t quite cover how happy they were to meet him again.

Loki was back on screen as the 2012 version of him after he slipped away into to the past in Avengers: Endgame. In Avengers: Infinity War, he had to face who he had become and what would happen to him. From there, he still did the right thing as well as helped his friend Mobius as well as his equally mysterious variant Sylvie take the Time Variance Authority.

Loki Laufeyson, who is based on the Norse “God of Mischief,” is one of the most popular anti-heroes as in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki first showed up as a bad guy in the 2011 movie Thor, where he was Odin’s adopted son and the God of Thunder’s adopted brother. Loki started out as an enemy, but over time he turned into a character that fans couldn’t not love.

In 2021, almost ten years since his first appearance, Loki got a series that was all about him getting into trouble. It took place right after Fight of New York with in MCU. The first weather of the Loki series had a lot of fans, and the fact that Tom Hiddleston plays the title character made it even more important to keep going.

The 6 show ended on the a cliffhanger that set up the next season and gave Marvel fans their first official look at the Multiverse, a place where fantasy, mythology, space, as well as time all mix. Loki’s second season will be component of Phase 5 of the MCU, and it is anticipated to be even creepier and scarier than the first. So here is everything you want to know regarding Loki Season 2.

Loki Season 2 Release Date

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has sped up the time it will take for season 2 of Loki to come out on Disney Plus. As part of the many announcements Marvel made at Comic-Con, the MCU head said that Loki will come out in the summer of 2023. We didn’t receive a more specific date, and it looks like we won’t have to wait too long to see God of Mischief again.

This backs up the idea that the new season will start after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out, since Kang the Conqueror was introduced at the end of the first season, and Ant-Man 3 is set to come out on February 17, 2023.

Loki Season 2 Cast

Loki season 2 will bring back Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Majors (as Kang), Owen Wilson (as Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (as Ravonna Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (as Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero (as Casey/Hunter K-5E), and Sophia DiMartino.

After she was seen on set with Hiddleston, it was confirmed that she would be back as Sylvie. Some pictures that got out showed her sitting outside of a McDonald’s and drinking from the a straw and a paper cup. Some of her fans have noticed that her outfit looks a lot like the McDonald’s uniforms from the 1970s.

At D23 Expo 2022, where Disney previewed a lot of the its upcoming projects, everything was revealed moreover Rafael Casal and Ke Huy Quan, who was in Everything Every Where at Once, had joined the cast.

Showrunner Kate Herron had already said that she was leaving the show and never intended to run a second season. Herron told Deadline, “I’m really excited to watch as a fan last season” (opens in new tab). “I just want to say that I’m proud of everything that we’ve done here and that I’ve done my best.”

Instead, Justin Benson or Aaron Moorhead have agreed to be the directors. Deadline says that they will “co-direct the majority of season two’s episodes.” The two most increasing visibility two episodes of a Marvel show Moon Knight, which spotlights Oscar Isaac as just a superhero with multiple personalities.

Michael Waldron and Eric Martin, who wrote the first season, are getting ready to come back, but Martin will be in charge of writing the show from now on. According to Inverse, an MCU leaker who goes by the name Cinestealth says that Henry Cavill is already in speaks to play Marcus Milton/Hyperion. However, this might be a bit of a stretch.

Loki Season 2 Trailer

Loki Season 2 Plot

The plot of Loki season 2 is a secret, but at D23, it was disclosed that the chapter 2 will include a big tie-in to the Multiverse Saga. After season 2 was announced, Hiddleston said he was “excited by the possibilities” and that team was already in “deep, deep, deep discussions.” Since then, however, the actor has kept quiet.

Mbatha-Raw said she’s enthusiastic for her character to visit “some deeper, darker places.” Ravonna Renslayer had first been introduced as a sort of anti-hero and a possible love interest for Mobius, but she was later shown to be a villain who puts her loyalty to the TVA above everything else.

In the last episode of the season, Ravonna went off by herself to find freedom. Head writer Michael Waldron said, “She wants to find out who hid the truth from her, therefore that’s what she’s going to do.” “She is a scary customer to have out there in the Multiverse, so we’ll see what happens.”

In the end, Sylvie, a different version of Loki who likes him, sent him to another dimension in order to finally kill He Who Remains. The killing doesn’t give her the satisfaction she was hoping for, and she is left alone at the Citadel at the End of Time.

Sophia Di Martino tried to tell RadioTimes that she doesn’t know if her character will come back or not, but she did say that Sylvie’s last scene is “an interesting place to start a new chapter.” We know she’s coming back, though.

When Total Film asked Hiddleston regarding Loki season 2, he said, “What can I say? It is able to continue to excite as well as challenge me. At the season’s end 1, the story will not be over. I think that’s really clear. Loki is almost more unstable and as passionate or chaotic since he’s ever been. Perhaps some of that needs to be resolved. There’s stuff to untangle.”

Waldron has also given hints about what will happen. He started telling Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, “The only reason the show is worth making in the first place is if we can find a fresh story to tell with for this character.” “It felt like we had true emotional to cover with Loki. It was the only way into season 2, and we found it. It’s a great extension of that story that sounds weird from season and one hopefully would then subvert expectations.”

As expected, the end of season one was a terrible event which set up multiple universes. Many people thought that it set up Doctor Strange’s chaos as in Multiverse of Madness and Wanda’s part in the movie. Since the Scarlet Witch would be a Nexus Being, the two would have fit together very well.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, which came out in December 2021, the multiverse and its effects were shown. When a spell went wrong, Doctor Strange pulled heroes, villains, and different versions of characters through to the main universe. Because of this, they all were living at the same time.

Since then, though, the release of Doctor Strange has pretty much put an end to those ideas, just like Wanda’s plan to wipe out America. In fact, this same events of Loki weren’t even shown in the scene after the credits.

In a new interview with Deadline, Michael Waldron, who wrote the scripts for Dr. Strange and Loki, talked about why he kept the two stories separate. Waldron said this about Doctor Strange not having Kang: “It felt to me like we have had largest and most powerful bullet in Wanda.”