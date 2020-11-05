Loki, do you already plan to shoot the second season?

A few months ago an indiscretion began to circulate according to which the TV series Loki would already have a second season in his pocket, and new rumors would seem not only to corroborate this thesis, but would also provide a possible window for the start of filming.

After the forced break imposed by the outbreak of the pandemic, in September the filming of the first season of Loki finally resumed, as confirmed by the same cast members of the show.

And while the arrival of the TV series about the God of Deception it seemed initially planned for the spring of 2021, assuming and not granted that the post-production works are finished by then, a possible debut would instead be more easily conceivable for the summer or autumn of next year.

These timelines would actually make the rumors that they would like thestart of filming of the second season chat of Loki in 2022, as the Production List would report.

This would also allow a Tom Hiddleston to fulfill the contractual commitments of the Netflix series White Stork, which would see him busy filming starting in March 2021.

At the moment, the only branded series Marvel Studios that could land on Disney + on schedule is WandaVision, which although an official release date has not yet been announced after the latest changes, should arrive on the streaming platform by the end of the year.

We will keep you updated on any updates, confirmations or denials.