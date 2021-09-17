Living with yourself season 1: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Plot

Are you looking for a good heart comedy series? Well, Living with yourself is the upcoming Netflix original series of Timothy Greenberg, Valerie Faris, and Jonathan Dayton share the direction task of the movie. Paul Rudd, who starred The Fundaments of Caring is now acting this series as his 6th Netflix original series.

The plot of the series heads to an impasse in the burden out life George Elliot. To sculpt him into a better person, he undergoes an experimental treatment. George Eliot replaced with his newer version of himself is the plot. His friends and family bonds up with this late George Elliot and at this point of time he realizes that he is his worst enemy.

The cast of the series includes Paul Rudd, Aisling Bea, Desmin Borges, Karen Pitman, Zoe Chao, JJoseph Bessette, and Eden Malyn. The production of the series “ Living with Yourself” took place at the end of 2018. The filming process commenced on October 17th and ended up on February 2019.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the season has eight episodes and there is no latest update whether the Living with Yourself is available in 4K Streaming.

Are you wondering about the release date of Living with yourself? Here I have excellent news for you. The Netflix series will release on October 18th. Everyone who has access to Netflix can watch this series, and there are no streaming bars on regions.

Netflix is releasing the series based on Midnight PST. You need to wait till evening to watch the series if you live on the other side of the globe. Catch up with the series and have fun.

