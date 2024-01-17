Live Up To Your Name Season 2 release date, cast, storyline, trailer release, and everything you need to know

It’s named “Live Up to Your Name” in South Korea, and it’s about how the past and the present fight in an elegant classy way. From the time of Joseon to now, “Live Up to Your Name” is about two doctors, Heo Im and Choi Yeon-Kyung.

Sometimes they work together in odd ways which render the distinction between traditional and modern medical methods less clear. The second season of the great show will be talked about here, along with its story, ratings, and what others have said regarding it. Let’s dream about going back in time.

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 : release date

The company and the writers haven’t said for sure as Season 2 is going to come out. It is contingent on how Season 1 goes. But people who like the show believe Season 2 is going to come out that some point. The movie is expected to be out around the winter as well as summer of 2024, given how long it takes to write, act, and make.

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 : Cast

The cast’s stories are an essential component of the K-drama show’s plot. The remainder of the piece will speak about a potential group for season 2. If you’re thinking there is going to be another season, check out the cast list.

Heo Im/Heo Bong-tak is played by Kim Nam-gil.

Moon Ga-young plays Choi Yeon-kyung and Kim Ah-joong pretends to be Dong Mak-Gae.

Ma Sung-tae is played by Kim Myung-gon, Heo Jun by Um Hyo-sup, and Shin Myung-hoon by Ahn Suk-hwan.

Yoo Chan-sung is played by Maeng Sang-hoon.

The lead role is played by Oh Dae-hwan, and the supporting role is held by Tae Hang-ho.

The actor Kim Byung-choon portrays Lee Ji, Yoo Min-kyu, or Yoo Jae-ha. Yeon-i’s dad is played by Jin Seon-kyu.

Yoon Joo-sang plays Choi Chun-Sool, and Byeon Woo-seok plays Heo Jun’s helper.

Kim Min-jae is played by Kim Sung-joo.

Roh Jeong-eui serves Oh Ha-ra and Lee Do-yeop plays her father.

Gisaeng was played by Lee Ga-ryeong, and Yeom Hye-ran was the bar owner. Yeon-i was played by Shin Rin-ah. Sayaka (Joseon) was played by Hiromitsu Takeda.

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 : Trailer Release

Want to learn more about the first video for the show? I know that a lot of individuals want to get a preview of the movie. Things haven’t changed in the case, though. If we learn anything new about the show, we’ll make sure this article lets you know. Until then, you may view the official video over the first season.

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 : Storyline

Heo Im goes in 1592 to the current day in the very first season and deals with numerous medical problems that need his help. In the end, he goes again in 1592 and continues to try to earn a living while trying to figure out what made him travel through time.

He meets Dr. Yeon Kyung in Hanyang, or the two pair collaborate in order to find out how they’ve been able to go back in time. People who liked Season 1 for “Live Up for Your Name” are eagerly awaiting for Season 2 to start telling the story for Heo Im as well as Dr. Yeon Kyung together again.

He was so well-known that the king paid him to alleviate his headaches. Because he gave in his inner fear, he was caught or charged with treason. Troops was after him to keep him from getting caught, but he was unable to get away. Due to his bad luck, he was pushed onto a river and killed with bows.

To continue the story moving, he finds out how doctors treat patients now that they have new tools. During the time of Joseon, he knew Choi Yeon Kyung, whose was a doctor at the time.If the show gets a second season, we can bet that fans will want to see more of Jamie’s story.

In the last episode, we observe how the main protagonist helps people by going backwards to his old life. He did not really die. He woke up in modern-day Korea to find that he had traveled back time back to the 1950s.

He meets Choi Yeon-Kyung, played by Kim Ah-Joong, who is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Shinhan Hospital. Both of them didn’t expect to become close to each other. Heo I goes backward in time one day and ends awakening in Seoul within the present. He meets Choi Yeon-Kyung. She is a doctor, so she is sure that only modern medicine can help.

We see the ways things have shifted for them as the story goes on. We observe that Heo was forced to leave anything behind at the end of the show. “Dr. Heo as well as Yeon Kyung take their fate and are set to go their separate ways,” the tale states.

They decide to accomplish the things they were going to do together with the little time they still have. Still, they’ll have to wave goodbye soon. It was because of the needy people there that he decided to go back. The story was over. But some people want the story continue on as they would like to see the pair together again.