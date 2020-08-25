List Of New and Returning TV Shows: 2020 Fall TV Series Premiere Schedule

Share it:

This year has been a little terrible following the coronavirus pandemic that did shake up the entire world. By this time, one thing is sure that neither TV show nor people will have the normal order of life like before. There are so many TV shows and television series that did come to an end due to the COVID-19 threat. Some TV shows are still, up and running to continue the production from where it left. While some TV series are shut down completely by the streaming services or showrunners. So it is essential to know at the fall of the year which series you can expect to entertain you. Also, you need to figure out the storylines of your favorite characters and TV shows.

Hence, here we are with a full listing of the new as well as returning tv shows and their premiere schedule. You can have a look at which new TV show will premiere and which returning TV series will release in the fall of 2020.

Teem Mom 2 Season 10

Supernanny Season 8 Midseason Premiere

TRANSPLANT – NBC

Chef’s Table

Ghosted Season 2

Raised By Wolves

The Sounds

Young Wallander

Buried in the Backyard

Dr. Pimple Popper

The Boys Season 2

Black Love Season 4

Undercover Season 2

Top Gear Season 28

L.A.’s Finest Season 2

The Gift Season 2

Dancing With The Stars Season 29

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Family Guy Season 19

Coroner Season 2

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Pandora Season 2

Swamp Thing

Books Of Blood

Doctor Who

Supernatural Season 15

The Outpost Season 3

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

Hellstorm

The Crown Season 4

No Man’s Land

Animaniacs

TV Shows With Dates Yet To Announce

Also, Here are some of the TV Show that has the releasing dates yet to announce.

The Good Doctor – ABC

The Goldbergs – ABC

The Conners – ABC

Grey’s Anatomy – ABC

Shark Tank – ABC

Young Sheldon – CBS

All Rise – CBS

Bull – CBS

NCIS – CBS

Survivor – CBS

Blue Bloods – CBS

CSI – CBS

This Is Us – NBC

Law & Order: SVU – NBC

The Blacklist – NBC

Superstore – NBC

New Amsterdam – NBC

The Voice – NBC

Cosmos: Possible Worlds – FOX

The Masked Singer – FOX

L.A.’s Finest – FOX

Fear The Walking Dead – AMC

American Horror Story – FX

Pose – FX

Mayans M.C. – FX

Fargo – FX

