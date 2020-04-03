Lindsay Lohan returns with 'Back to me', new single

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Good news for Lindsay Lohan fans, because it seems that the actress and singer is back with new music. The one who was an icon in the 2000s was not only famous for films like 'Mean Girls', but also managed to find a place in the pop music of the moment thanks to the release of two albums:' Speak 'and' A Little More Personal (Raw) ', in 2004 and 2005 respectively. Now, in a time when we only have memes from the artist and whose filmography could belong to the crappiest section of a video store, Lohan has just announced on his official Instagram account that he has new single on my way.

With what appears to be the cover of it, Lindsay has communicated to her followers, and to the whole world, that she is literally back. This new song is titled 'Back to me' and Lohan herself wrote on her official Instagram account that "the song is about rediscovering and accepting yourself, putting aside all the noise, moving forward and leaving the past behind to live in the now". Without a doubt, a whole declaration of intentions of what was one of the most promising actresses in Hollywood.

Among the latest works of the actress we find the movie 'Among the Shadows', but where we would all like to see it is in 'Mean Girls 2', a sequel that Lindsay always supported. Now that they are going to make a music tape for 'Mean Girls', it would not be a bad idea to also think about doing that continuation. Overall, Lindsay is back.