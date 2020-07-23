Liga MX: Mazatlán FC vs Puebla was postponed to wait for COVID-19 test results; the second game that changes its date

Share it:

The opening of the 2020 Opening happens from next Friday to Saturday, July 25 (Photo: Special)

The Liga MX announced on Wednesday night that the match corresponding to Round 1 of the tournament Guard1anes 2020, between Mazatlán and PueblaWill change from date because they expect test results from COVID-19.

This was stated through a statement released on social networks:

The party will take place on Monday, July 27 at 9:00 p.m. local, 22:00 hrs. from the center, at the Mazatlán Stadium (…) The foregoing pending the total results of the tests carried out at the Mazatlán FC campus

It is worth mentioning that it was initially scheduled for Friday, July 24 at 9:30 p.m.

The meeting between Atlético de San Luis and Bravos of FC Juárez was postponed until Monday, July 27 (Photo: Twitter @ LigaBBVAMX)

In this way, the game between Sinaloa and Puebla is added to the Pachuca against America, which was already scheduled for that day, as well as the Atlético de San Luis against FC Juárez, which was also postponed due to positive cases in the border box.

Until now, Mazatlán had three infections of COVID-19 during the Cup for Mexico. Although in a first instance all the negative tests came out, in a second instance, the club reported those infected asymptomatic, two players and a staff member.

Recent cases of contagion in Liga MX

Rodolfo Cisneros confessed to being one of those infected (Photo: Special)

Football in Mexico would resume its activities this Saturday, July 25, only so far this week there are a total of 16 positive cases between players and coaching staff, for now, the lowest proportion is reported in soccer players. The organizations that have reported cases this week are: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Atlas and Necaxa.

Just today, Wednesday July 22, the Sacred Flock reported on three asymptomatic cases, of 52 tests applied, between players, coaching staff and staff. Plus the case of Luis Fernando Tena, which was unveiled last week.

Yesterday, the Rayados de Monterrey reported three positive diagnoses: one player and two staff members. In the preseason, two cases were reported.

While, Atlas unveiled of five cases detected, which the organization did not specify if they all correspond to the first team or are under-20 and on Monday July 20, Necaxa registered five cases (one player and four staff members.

Chivas performed medical tests on his players (Photo: Twitter @ Chivas)

According to part time information, Juárez FC has 10 elements of the first team infected with COVID-19, according to the results of the last round of tests carried out by the organization, although this Wednesday it will reapply the tests among its players to check or rule out cases in this regard.

In case the information is confirmed, the number would rise to 26 infected with coronavirus in the days prior to the start of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament

And it would be the third club in the league to present 10 or more positive cases since the tests began in early June, as was the case with Santos and Cruz Azul.

As of July 1, there were 54 positive diagnoses reported in Liga MX, most of which have been asymptomatic.