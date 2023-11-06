Levius Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese comic book creator and artist Haruhisa Nakata is responsible for the ongoing series Levius. The story ran in Shogakukan’s Monthly Ikki as a serial from December 2012 until the magazine ceased publication in September 2014. The chapters of Shogakukan have been compiled into three tank volumes.

A continuation titled Levius/est was serialized in Ultra Jump, published by Shueisha, from April 2015 until June 2021. Viz Press has the rights to publish the manga and its sequel in North America. The Polygon Pictures–produced original net animation (ONA) series premiered on Netflix in November 2019. There will be 12 episodes in total.

Levius Season 2 Renewal Status

As of this writing, Netflix has not announced whether or not they will be renewing Levius. Don’t worry, viewers; Netflix takes its time renewing originals, so anime lovers may have to wait a long for updates. After such a positive response from its audience, it would be surprising if Levius didn’t come back for a second season.

Levius Season 2 Release Date

The earliest possibility that Levius could come back to Netflix was in the last quarter of 2023. Netflix has not yet renewed the anime for a second season. No information regarding Season 2 has been released by the show’s producers, whom we avidly follow. Netflix has a habit of keeping viewers in the dark regarding the renewal of its original programs, and the same goes for anime lovers who have to wait for news of new episodes.

Levius Story

The war caused extensive destruction to Imperial City in the nineteenth century. Five years later, a new sport called “metalboxing” was created by fusing boxing with robotics. Having lost his father in the battle, Levius Cromwell starts to emerge as a young warrior and trains with his uncle Zack Cromwell.

After years of training, Levius is finally given the chance to compete for promotion to Grade I, the highest level attainable by a boxer. In order to reach that level, Levius had to overcome Hugo Stratus, but Hugo was recently knocked out by an unknown boxer by the name of A.J. Langdon. Levius and his opponents are engaged in a constant struggle for human respect and the survival of the Imperial City.

Levius Cast

Levius Cromwell Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Zach Aguilar (English)

The series’ protagonist, Levius, competes in cybernetic boxing, a kind of mechanized martial arts. His left arm was surgically removed and replaced with a cybernetic prosthesis; otherwise, he is of typical height and build. His hair is a blondish brown, and his eyes are a brilliant blue. Levius is frank and open with those closest to him since he cares profoundly for his loved ones.

Zacks Cromwell Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Sean Burgos (English)

Levius’ uncle, Zack Cromwell, teaches him mechanized martial arts. Zack is an outgoing, upbeat guy who enjoys the good life to the fullest. Even though he is terrible with children, he and Levius have a strong master-student connection.

Natalia Garnet Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Julia McIlvaine (English)

Natalia is a boxer with Zacks Gym, and she competes at the Grade III level. She gives Levius some pointers for his forthcoming fights.

A.J. Langdon Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Christine Marie Cabanos (English)

A.J., a member of the Amethyst military corps, is the war’s youngest combatant. She beat Hugo Stratus in a dubious manner, surprising everyone by becoming Levius’ opponent in his Grade II promotion match.

Levius Season 2 Plot

The first season of the Levius anime has adapted the bulk of the manga’s tale while omitting a significant amount of its own. Polygon Pictures may want to adapt Levius/est (the sequel to the Levius manga). We’re holding out hope that the season one narrative beats and plot points that didn’t make the cut will be used to enrich season two. Some very important elements of the plot and characters have been omitted.

Levius Season 1 Review

Expect a plethora of battles during the course of the season, with the season-ending showdown involving a powerful enemy who makes many appearances over the course of the three episodes. There’s a really great twist here too, despite its tropes, but I won’t ruin it for spoiler’s sake. To suggest that this last showdown has been given some weight and significance by the incorporation of events from the past would be an understatement.

Action is Levius’ strong strength, and the show shines in this regard, much like Netflix’s other action-packed animated series, Baki. There are also some well-executed battles, and it’s rewarding to see how they reflect Natalia and Zack’s efforts in training for them.

If you’re looking for an exciting anime on Netflix, one that wraps up all the loose ends well (while leaving the door open for a second season) then give Levius a try. Since I haven’t read the original manga, I can’t comment on how closely it follows the source material, but the series is fun all the same and has some good action sequences. The CGI graphics and some hackneyed language aside, Levius is definitely worth seeing.

Where to watch Levius?

You may watch Levius on Netflix or any of the other services that include anime.