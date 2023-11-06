Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to anime, Kyoto Animation never fails to provide series that are so beautifully animated that viewers are willing to look beyond the occasional plot hole or clumsy character design. A few of the most stunning anime ever made may be credited to their brilliant use of linework, backdrops, character intricacy, and CG integration.

Some of their most well-known works, such as “Clannad” and “Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu,” are also excellent illustrations of their abilities. In contrast, as I noted before, the animation in ‘Musaigen no Phantom World’ is of such great production value that all the obvious problems of the anime somehow turn invisible.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2

Musaigen no Phantom World, also known as “Myriad Colors Phantom World,” is an above-average anime that fails to impress in any other way than its eye-popping graphics. The fact that it uses its idea well and stays self-aware is a major plus. It has some funny low points, but otherwise, it merely relies on tired tropes. However, for what its value, the anime is amusing and worth checking out.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Renewal Status

Kyoto Animation and the other anime’s creators have not yet announced season two. For the last four years, the studio has disregarded the wishes of its audience. However, the show hasn’t been officially canceled either. So, we may still hope for a second season of Myriad Colors: Phantom World.

However, the likelihood of the anime being renewed remains low. The same is true in large part because of the original text. In 2016, the publication of a new volume in the Musaigen no Phantom World light novel series ceased. As a kind of advertising, anime adaptations naturally rely on the pre-existing popularity of the original material. There won’t be much to promote for the anime sequel until additional LN volumes are published. For the time being, we’ll have to wait for another book set in the Phantom World by Schir Hatano.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Release Date

The anime is based on a light novel series that began in 2013 and ran through 2016. The first season of the anime premiered on July 7, 2016, although we have only seen 13 episodes so far. After that, we didn’t hear anything for about six years; we also understand that Kyoto Animation Studios was the victim of a devastating fire a few years ago, prompting a lengthy hiatus in production.

People have been wondering when the creators of this anime would announce season 2, considering it has been quite some time since the first season ended. It is extremely conceivable that the second season of the program has been canceled since there were numerous internal concerns with the tale that was portrayed in the second and third chapters of the light novel series.

The continuation of the anime and the introduction of a new anime series is likely to be part of the plan for 2023, which means we will likely get the anime by the conclusion of 2023 or the middle of 2024.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Story

An experimental virus is accidentally released, triggering a global pandemic that alters the chemical makeup of everyone’s brains to the point that they can see extraterrestrial creatures, or “Phantoms.” Some of the children born after the pandemic began have innate abilities that help them fight and even destroy ghosts.

Many of these talented kids end themselves in groups that deal with ghosts that cause problems for humans, even though the great majority of ghosts aren’t dangerous at all. The narrative follows Haruhiko Ichijo and his pals as they go about their daily lives and the challenges they face dealing with Phantoms while attending Hosea Academy, a private school for youngsters with a particular ability to seal Phantoms.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Cast

Haruhiko Ichijo Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English)

Voiced by: Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Micah Solusod (English) Mai Kawakami Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English)

Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka (Japanese); Amber Lee Connors (English) Reina Izumi Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)

Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English) Koito Minase Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Jeannie Tirado (English)

Voiced by: Maaya Uchida (Japanese); Jeannie Tirado (English) Ruru Voiced by: Azusa Tadokoro (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)

Voiced by: Azusa Tadokoro (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Kurumi Kumamakura Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English)

Voiced by: Misaki Kuno (Japanese); Tia Ballard (English) Shosuke Morohashi Voiced by: Daisuke Sakaguchi (Japanese); Dallas Reid (English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Sakaguchi (Japanese); Dallas Reid (English) Arisu Himeno Voiced by: Kikuko Inoue (Japanese); Carli Mosier(English)

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2 Plot

In the world shown thus far, a virus has spread globally as a result of human brain experimentation; although it poses no danger to humans, it does allow infected individuals to perceive the presence of ghosts and other paranormal phenomena. To combat these unusual beings, today’s children are born with special abilities.

Despite the first season’s cheerful conclusion, we’re told that things will go quite dark and the plot will shift significantly in the second. Our hero, Ichijo, will be playing a pivotal part in some upcoming adventures that pose serious threats to the safety of the human race.

Myriad Colors Phantom World Season 2: Is there enough source material?

There are three books in the Musaigen no Phantom World LN series. However, the anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation only makes use of the first book. As a result, there are still three novels for the production company to adapt in the future season. There is enough material left enough to make a third episode if necessary.

Where to watch Myriad Colors Phantom World?

Maintain an eye on the Crunchyroll website for the most up-to-date information, but know that the second season will be accessible on all major anime streaming-only websites.