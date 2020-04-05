Letters of hope for the elderly: the CFF Olympia initiative echoed by FIFA

He Olympia de Las Rozas Women's Soccer Club, the Preferred category team, took a few days ago an initiative to try to give affection to the oldest who have arrived, no more and no less, than even FIFA itself.

What they have done from this modest Madrid team is send loving letters to each grandfather of the nursing homes of Las Rozas. A beautiful gesture that has had its repercussion on social networks.

The club president, Sonia Soria, He explained in statements released by FIFA that "grandparents are a treasure" that must be cared for, even more so, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That is why we wanted to send all the adults who live in the Las Rozas residences a letter written by each player, coach and family that is part of the club. The goal is to bring them a thread of hope and make them smile. Let them know that there are people outside who think of them and applaud them, 'he said.

The almost 170 players of the club, spread over 10 teams ranging from 6 years to the whole of veterans, along with their respective technical bodies and the rest of the CFF Olympia squad, have written hundreds of letters in the past few days.

'Now you feel that you have fewer visits from your children and your grandchildren, but It is important that you know that we do it just to protect you And when this is over, we will make up for all the lost time, 'wrote Elisa, a young player for the club.

The letters are also addressed to the professionals in charge of your care. 'It is in these situations that you see the greatness of the people and I have seen it in the heart and generosity of all the players'said Sonia Soria.