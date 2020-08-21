Let Him Go, Kevin Costner as Liam Neeson in the adrenaline-pumping thriller trailer

Share it:

It is thanks to Focus Features / i> that we can show you today the first and promising official trailer of the announced Let Him Go, a dramatic thriller that sees as main protagonists Kevin Costner (Dance with the Wolves, Yellowstone) e Diane Lane (Man of Steel, Unfaithful Love).

The script and direction of the film is Thomas Bezucha. Adaptation is based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson. Paula Mazur e Mitchell Kaplan of the Mazur Kaplan Company produced the film with Bezucha. Kevin Costner is also part of the executive producer team, with distribution entrusted to Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

This is a return for the couple formed by Costner and Lane, as the two had already shared the screen, always as husband and wife, in The man of Steel and in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Jusice, where they played Jonathan and Martha Kent, adoptive parents of Clark Kent / Superman.

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) they leave their ranch in Montana to save their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous Dakota family, led by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When the couple discover that the family has no intention of letting the baby go, George and Margaret have no choice but to fight.

Let Him Go is now expected in American theaters on November 6th.