Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, the new author movie star

The director and screenwriter of Lesotho (country nestled within the territory of South Africa), Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, it has only taken seven years to prevail as one of the most innovative, radical, innovative and surprising voices of the most committed and militant current author cinema.
Since his first work of 2013, ‘For Those Whose God Is Dead’, With the parallel story of the metaphysical pilgrimage of three characters in a Germany without breath, hope or future, the filmmaker establishes what will be almost his particular style manual. A black and white photograph, worthy of being exhibited in the best museums in the world, a voice in 'off' that accompanies the protagonists, a montage that encourages a sinuous narration and full of recesses (which at times approaches the ruptures aesthetics of the twenties and thirties or in the eyes of Jean Vigo) and a sublime poetic, mystical and dreamy writing.
After a series of shorts and after returning to their country of origin, 2019 has been the year of their aesthetic and creative confirmation, with two immense films. A film revelation, for now not too well known, that will soon become a tsunami of faithful followers in the near future.
‘Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You ’, the filmmaker is a specialist in choosing titles that could be the verses of a poem, it is sweepingly different from what is projected today in movie theaters. Between documentary creation and experimental film, the voice in ‘Off’ of a son who recriminates his mother, haunts her with his concerns, judges her or pities her ('' I saw in you what they saw, mother. You deserve your war "), accompanies some difficult-to-forget images: a woman who carries upon a heavy cross on their backs, between the stunned or recriminating glances of a town, almost voiceless, between idling that underscore the power of their script.
‘Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You ’
A powerful and enlightening metaphor because that woman is also ‘Gaia’, Mother Earth of the Greeks, the broad-chested, which is usually represented half lying or reclining, and surrounded by her baby or ‘Karpoi’, Children gods of the fruits of the earth (practically identical to the iconography of the film).
With his second film produced and made in 2019, ‘This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection’, the obvious revelation of a peerless filmmaker explodes. Change of extension, texture and format: from the usual 70 minutes to two hours, an amazing photograph (ocher, electric blue …) and a dream 4: 3.
On this occasion, a narrative musician guides us in the story of an 80-year-old widow who looks forward to the return of her son who works in South Africa for Christmas. But the expected visit will not take place. From that moment, she only wants to die and rest with her family in the lands that saw them born. But you won't have anything easy. Up to the most isolated of the towns of Lesotho comes modernity and in the government plans the construction of a dam is planned, which will flood houses, orchards and even the local cemetery. This widow will begin a fight without quarter that will culminate, as the title of the film announces, not with a sad individual burial but with the resurrection of resistance and involvement of the community of the people.
Without forgetting the lightest moments, the filmmaker films a revealing sequence that, in the end, is a declaration of principles about his cinema. At the moment when the priest meets with some neighbors to write a letter of protest, they reproach him for the tone being so poetic, he defends himself justifying that, even if it is to claim something, romanticism and poetry cannot be forgotten. . Same as your movies.
More interested in the effects of politics at the social or sentimental level than in the militancy itself, the cinema of Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese It is absolutely new and the rewards begin to arrive. Without further ado, in the last edition of the Sundance festival his film won the special prize of the jury ‘Visionary Filmmaking’.
When you enter the world of Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese You have the same feeling watching the first Apichatpong Weerasethakul movies. This filmmaker, years later, conquered a Golden Palm in Cannes. Do yourself a favor, don't miss it under any excuse.
