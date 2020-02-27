Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, the new author movie star

‘For Those Whose God Is Dead’

After a series of shorts and after returning to their country of origin, 2019 has been the year of their aesthetic and creative confirmation, with two immense films. A film revelation, for now not too well known, that will soon become a tsunami of faithful followers in the near future.

‘Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You ’, the filmmaker is a specialist in choosing titles that could be the verses of a poem, it is sweepingly different from what is projected today in movie theaters. Between documentary creation and experimental film, the voice in ‘Off’ of a son who recriminates his mother, haunts her with his concerns, judges her or pities her ('' I saw in you what they saw, mother. You deserve your war "), accompanies some difficult-to-forget images: a woman who carries upon a heavy cross on their backs, between the stunned or recriminating glances of a town, almost voiceless, between idling that underscore the power of their script.

‘Mother, I Am Suffocating. This Is My Last Film About You ’

A powerful and enlightening metaphor because that woman is also ‘Gaia’, Mother Earth of the Greeks, the broad-chested, which is usually represented half lying or reclining, and surrounded by her baby or ‘Karpoi’, Children gods of the fruits of the earth (practically identical to the iconography of the film).

With his second film produced and made in 2019, ‘This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection’, the obvious revelation of a peerless filmmaker explodes. Change of extension, texture and format: from the usual 70 minutes to two hours, an amazing photograph (ocher, electric blue …) and a dream 4: 3.