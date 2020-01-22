LEGO has launched its own International Space Station to the stratosphere

Share it:

The space technology collection of LEGO It will grow on February 1 when its version of the International Space Station arrives in stores, a product whose launch they wanted to celebrate in a big way.

The toy manufacturer has collaborated with NASA to place this new product in the stratosphere (located between 15 and 50 kilometers away from the earth's crust).

An out-of-this-world building experience is coming! 🌙⭐️ The LEGO International Space Station is available February 1st! https://t.co/DZwnyE12EN pic.twitter.com/rcNGTeqC2H – LEGO (@LEGO_Group) January 21, 2020

In this video posted on Twitter you can see how this set of 864 pieces was built that has the support of NASA experts to ensure that it is as authentic as possible. It will be priced at $ 70.

Many more details of the set can be found in this gallery with several images of each of its parts. It has a Canadarm2 probe, eight adjustable solar panels, a stand to pose the station, two astronaut figures, a NASA miniature capsule, three cargo containers and a 148-page book with information on the real station and the LEGO station .

The project arises from LEGO Ideas, an initiative started some time ago and which we have talked about here on occasion when leaving there great projects desasaplanded by the community. The desasapland of this project is Christophe Ruge and he got 10,000 votes on his idea.

If you are interested in this specific construction you will have to wait to see if it is sold by Spanish stores. Anyway you can check the official website to try to get a unit when they go on sale from February 1.

If you want to check that other sets desasaplanded by the community have come true, you can go to this link.