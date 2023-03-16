Black Butler Season 4 Release Date Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The newest anime, Black Butler, is back with its fourth season, and fans can’t wait to find out when season 4 will start.

The anime series would be both scary and funny at the same time. So, read this article to find out what’s new with the next season of the popular anime Black Butler.

In this article, we’ll take a quick look at the next season of Black Butler’s plot, release date, cast, as well as crew.

“Black Butler” is an anime series that came out for the first time in October 2008. Yana Toboso both wrote and drew the manga series from Japan.

From September 2006, the series was listed in Square Enix’s Shonen graphic novel magazine Monthly Gafantasi.

The Japanese manga series “Black Butler” had three seasons, all of which were made by A-1 Pictures. The show became popular very quickly. Since it came out, the anime has gotten a lot of fans because it has a unique and dark plot.

In 2011, the third installment in the series came out. This anime has a pretty dark plot. So, the story is about a young boy who gives away his soul to a devil in order to revenge on the demise of his family and take over their successful toy company.

The demon has the appearance of a loyal black-clad butler who must protect, serve, and show up whenever his young master, Ciel, calls for him.

Black Butler Season 4 Release Date

Black Butler wasn’t ever picked up for a fourth season, which is a shame. Way back in 2014, there were rumours that season 4 might come out in 2015, but then that wasn’t the case.

Instead, in 2017 they made an animated movie called “Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic.” Aside from this, we still don’t know anything else regarding the season 4, but don’t worry, we’ll let you know as soon as we do.

Black Butler Season 4 Cast

We don’t know who will be in the anime because we don’t know anything about the characters, the plot, or any spoilers.

One thing that is certain is that the initial cast will be great, but we still don’t know how so many new people will join.

It is also not known for sure if the original cast members will be back. But since most people think that we’ll be following the same old cast, story, and couple, we might see a lot of the old cast members again.

Michael Tatum as Sebastian Michaelis in English

Michael C. Pizzuto as Drossel Keinz in English

Brima Palencia as Ciel Phantomhive in English

Daisuke Ono as Sebastian Michaelis

Monica Rial as Mei Rin

Gloria Ansell as Ciel Phantomhive

Jason Liebrecht as Finny

Ian Sinclair as Baldroy

Jerry Jewell as Lau

Daniel Fredrick as Grell

Bruce Elliot as Tanaka

Cherami Leigh as Elizabeth

Black Butler Season 4 Trailer

Black Butler Season 4 Plot

We won’t ruin a whole show by telling you what happens. But we’ll try to give a quick summary of the last season. You should watch this show yourself as it’s great and worth watching all at once.

At the conclusion of the second season, we saw how Hannah’s sneaky game of trickery got Sebastian as well as Claude to agree to a unthinkable: a battle between demons in which only one butler could win.

If Black Butler Season 4 comes out, it will have a similar plot. After that, the show’s third season began. It is called the “Book of Circus.”

In season three of Black Butler, Ciel and Sebastian join a circus troupe to find out what happened to several missing children.

The story doesn’t pull any punches when it talks about how the poor and weak are taken advantage of in a society with a lot of inequality.

The story occurs toward the end of the Victorian times in Great Britain in the late 1800s. The story is about the life of Ciel Phantomhive, a 13-year-old boy. On Ciel Phantomhive’s 10th birthday, their mansion has been set on fire, and both his parents died. Ciel disappeared.

After about a month, he shows up. He helps Sebastian do what he needs to do to reach his goal. Sebastian is an evil spirit.

He saved Ciel’s life. Sebastian gave him the power to get back at the people who killed his family. But when he is done getting his revenge, he will trade Ciel’s soul for his own.

In 2016, the last weather of Black Butler came out. Since then, enthusiasts of Black Butler have been waiting eagerly for the anime to be brought back for a fourth season, but there has been no official word on whether or not it will be.

However, the Black Butler comes back for season 4, the story will likely pick up where season 3 left off.

And we hope that the remaining manga episodes of Black Butler will be used to tell the story in the next seasons of Black Butler.