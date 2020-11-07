Legends of Tomorrow 6, Caity Lotz celebrates the return to the set: “What a beautiful Fraterday”

After a long hiatus due to COVID (a pandemic caused by themselves according to the cast of Legends of Tomorrow), the sixth season filming of the show by The CW resumed last October, and Caity Lotz wanted to celebrate the return to the long hours of work with a rather bizarre tweet.

Sara Lance’s interpreter in the Arrowverse has in fact published a tweet which read the following sentence “Ah, the infamous Fraterdays. How I missed you“.

It didn’t take long for the web to question the meaning of the strange term, so much so that the actress then had to answer by explaining “When we start shooting on a Friday and finish on a Saturday“.

It is therefore one simple crasis between the terms Friday and Saturday, Friday and Saturday, but in hindsight it definitely makes sense. Who knows what scenes will require such an amount of hours of footage?

The debut date of the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow has yet to be announced by The CW, but in the meantime, here you can read the official synopsis of the new story arc: “Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their fallen comrades, the Legends must now save the course of history from an adversary like they have never encountered in the past (or in the future). WaveRider co-captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, space-time anomalies and, more recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will find themselves facing something even more insidious and bizarre … Space aliens! It will take more of the powers of John Constantine (Matt Ryan); an almost completely reformed arsonist Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); a historian who can turn to steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a duo of siblings capable of controlling the wind totem, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian), to save the world a sixth time. They will have to recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was still just a child, and is supposedly endowed with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic enemies. Either that, or he’s just plain out of his mind …“.