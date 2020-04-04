Legends of Runeterra receives release date for PC and mobile

Share it:

After going through several closed tests, the time has finally come to Legends of Runeterra, the card game from the creators of League of Legends that will launch for free on April 30 on Android, iOS and PC.

Some of the keys that the developers have wanted to make clear in the face of the launch include the intention of not eliminating anything that users have achieved so far in the betas, it will be possible to share the progress between mobiles and computers and the competitive season of the beta will end at launch and another will begin.

If you have been playing, you will be interested to know what will happen to your progress in the qualifying season. Well the following:

Maestro accounts will drop 800 LP (8 divisions).

Those in Diamond or Platinum will drop 750 PL (7 divisions + 50 PL)

Gold and Silver accounts will drop 675 LP (6 divisions + 75 LP)

The Bronze and Iron beads will start on Iron IV.

On launch day there will also be a new set with more than 120 new cards and a new region that the developers have not wanted to talk about at the moment. They will be presenting cards and champions from now until April 27.

Set in the League of Legends universe, Legends of Runeterra is a strategy card game in which only skill, creativity and cunning will lead you to success. If you are new here, take a look at the ad's frequently asked questions for more information or watch this video

You can consult almost any question regarding the premiere of the game in the FAQ section of the official title page.

Riot wants to reward players who have tried LoR during the pre-phases and at launch. That's why everyone who sasaplanded into their LoR account sometime before May 7 at 8:59 p.m. will receive an exclusive Lunar Pore Guardian as a reward.

The requirements to enjoy this new game are as follows:

Windows Windows 7, 8.1 or 10 64-bit 3 GHz processor 4 GB of RAM GPU with 512 MB + VRAM

Mac OS

iOS iOS9 Arm64 processor NOTE: We do not recommend devices with 1 GB of RAM such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPad Air 1. Legends of Runeterra is available for download on these devices, but performance may not be adequate and games may experience interruptions.

● Android Operating system 5.0 2 GB of RAM. Adreno 306 processor, equivalent or better



There will be no more changes between the beta and the game beyond the qualifying restart and new content. Otherwise the game will be as you have known if you have accessed the tests carried out so far.