League of Legends Worlds 2020: will the World Cup still be held in Shanghai?

During a speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Cloud Summit, Ren Yuxin, Chief Operating Officer of Tencent, confirmed that the company is still planning to organize the League of Legends Worlds in Shanghai.

The news substantially confirms previous reports that Riot Games has no intention of canceling or moving the event online.

Last week, according to news from the far East, the Chinese government announced that all international sporting events in 2020 would be canceled due to the worrying situation related to COVID-19.

Nonetheless, it was reported that the esports events do not fall into the category mentioned, as well as the preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics were not affected. however event closed to the public, with teams and organizers isolated from the outside.

Reportedly, i teams could arrive in Shanghai a few weeks before the event to respect a period of quarantine, thus blowing up the other locations where the Play In and Group Stage should have taken place.

Several sources have reported to the US portal ESPN that Riot Games would also offer China the opportunity to host the 2021 Worlds, moving the Worlds edition scheduled in the States to 2022.