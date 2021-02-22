Leadale no Daichi nite novels will be adapted into anime

Through a special statement made by the label Famitsu Bunko from the publisher Enterbrain, it was revealed this Sunday that the web novel series written by Ceez and illustrated by Tenmaso, Leadale no Daichi nite (known in English as In the Land of Leadale), will be adapted to anime. The production details for this new title and its release date will be announced soon.

In addition, the author and illustrator of the literary work produced two illustrations to celebrate the announcement.

The illustrator for the manga adaptation of the novels also shared a celebratory visual.

The novels began to be published in 2010 through the website Shousetsuka ni Narou yo, where a total of 5 volumes were published, ending the saga in 2012. In 2019, it was decided that the series would have printed editions under the supervision of the publisher Kadokawa, The series features a manga adaptation illustrated by Tsukimi Dashio. Currently, two compilation volumes have been published for this format.

Sinopsis de Leadale no Daichi nite

Due to an accident, half of Kagami Keina’s body was paralyzed. One day, due to a power outage, she sadly died, but just before that, she was transferred to the world of the online game she was playing. When Keina wakes up, 200 years have passed!

At the moment, he only has to take it easy and explore that new world, but what kind of inconveniences do our protagonist have?

Source: Famitsu Bunko

(c)Ceez 2019