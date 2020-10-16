La Révolution Review: the French Revolution with zombies

Forget the history books, because there is one of the Netflix news for October The revolution, a series that will take the viewer by the hand to show him the intrigues and the reality of the facts that lie behind one of the epochal events in the history of humanity: French Revolution. A series in which it is perhaps wrong to speak of uchrony, as it does not aim to present us with a fantastic deviation from the real course of history, but rather to pretend to reveal a truth that no one has ever told.

A truth that tinges 1789 with supernatural and at times horror shades, where a highly respectable action element too often sacrifices the thematic depth of this epochal event. Aurélien Molas and François Lardenois, creator and producer of the series respectively, have repeatedly reiterated that only Netflix could have embarked on such an undertaking. Let’s see if it was worth it.

The Blue Blood

If you think you are witnessing staid social scenes that dig into the depth of that desperation and desire for redemption that led the French people to rebel against the aristocracy and the monarchy, well, know that you are in the wrong place. The revolution in fact, it pretends to bear witness to a truth that you will never read in school texts or in essays by the most enlightened scholars. This is because the keystone of the new Netflix series, available from October 16, is to decline the beginning of the end of the aristocracy of France in a supernatural key. The protagonist of the series is Joseph Guillotin (Amir El Kacem), the future inventor of the guillotine, an orphan who grew up with a passion for medicine and an initiative that led him not only to practice the medical profession, but also to be a luminary, coming to conceive and experiment “heresies” such as transplants of organs.

The brutal killing of a commoner, whose body is found torn apart, torn by mysterious bites, triggers the terror, but also the curiosity of Joseph. It will indeed the beginning of the discovery of a disease that threatens to invade the nation, but which will find a more political contextualization throughout the series. Over the years the “blue blood” will become the expression used to connote the noble lineage, but it will find in The revolution its origin is obscure, because this is how the “disease” is called that so threatens the integrity of the French people, due to the blood color that identifies it.

An intriguing and at the same time very risky concept, which sacrifices that thematic depth and that choral narration worthy of Victor Hugo’s best novels. And unfortunately this is inevitable, as La Révolution completely erodes the foundations of the socio-economic-political dynamics underlying the Revolution. Or, rather, it claims to justify them through the conspiratorial element of a supernatural mold, flattening the historical reality and sacrificing it to spectacle.

A pity, because a more careful attention to these issues in the script phase would allow Molas to create a work that would come so close to the density of Kingdom, to quote another Netflix production that perfectly combines social and political dynamics with horror and action.

Absolutism and zombies

As we said earlier, it would be wrong to define The revolution a uchronic series. The story does not change, but its perception changes. Already from the first scene, set in 1789 in a desolate and desolate context, we meet Madeleine (Amélia Lacquemant), a young girl who will soon reveal to us what really led to that epilogue, making us experience the contrast between an exhausted population which contemplates a revolt and a nobility that is willing to do anything to keep power, but which is not without internal conflicts. As spectators we will in fact follow the events of the family of the count of Montargis (Pierre Aussedat), mysteriously absent, whose brother Charles (Laurent Lucas) takes the place, who plots in the shadows, but also has to deal with the curse of a crippled son, Donatien (Julien Frison).

In this context, the figures of Medeleine herself move, who we discover to be the count’s daughter, suffering from strange and disturbing visions, and of Iselise (Marilou Aussilloux), older sister with a burning love wound in the back; two unconventional figures who will act as a bridge between the ubris of the aristocracy and the people’s hunger for freedom. A hunger countered by the more concrete one of noble blood who, in a wicked gesture, aim to obtain immortality by infecting themselves with that disease on which Joseph is investigating, which leads to an uncontrollable cannibalism.

The undead de The revolution however, they are not the same to which series like have accustomed us The Walking Dead or the same Kingdom. They are real bloodthirsty revenants, who maintain their intellect, despite the uncontrollable hunger for human flesh, and gain from it in fortitude and physical strength. A real challenge for the population, which sees the beheading of the aristocrats as the only lifeline – and we certainly do not struggle to understand the role that Guillotin will have in solving this age-old problem.

Unfortunately The revolution it’s a big missed opportunity, because does not take full advantage of his writing potential, settling too often on the action element at the expense of a greater depth of the main and secondary characters. A swinging rhythm also affected by flashes of melodrama.

That said it is commendable the work done in the staging (the fact of having used Versailles as a location also pays off), with a direction that exploits in an intelligent and creative way that action that penalizes the narration so much, contingentating situations on a spatial level and thus allowing himself to experiment with photography and choreography editing successful and pressing. The reconstruction of France in the late eighteenth century is excellent e the cast gives good evidence of themselves, despite the aforementioned limitations, with a Julien Frison dominating the scene with his Donatien a little too over the top, but still successful.

The eight episodes of this first season, however, are only a beginning of what will later lead to the real Revolution, of which we had a taste in the prologue of the first episode. The ending is in fact more than open and desperately needs the success of this show to follow up on Joseph’s story and the cliffhangers of the final chapter. La Révolution is able to satisfy the appetite of lovers of action, gore and splatter, who are in the right place, without expecting too much from its characters.

If, on the other hand, what you are looking for is a series of historical style, which stages the events we all know, with an all-round analysis of the reality that led to the conquest of freedom by the French people, then you should first give a look at the trailer e decide whether or not to let oneself go to the authors’ imagination or sail to other shores.