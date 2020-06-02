Sports

La Bombonera was chosen by France Football as the most vibrant stadium in the world

June 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
La Bombonera was considered the most
La Bombonera was considered the "hottest" field among the most recognized worldwide (AFP)

After the coach of the Argentine team, Lionel Scaloni, spoke of the possibility that the team albiceleste exercise your locality in the Bombonera, the prestigious magazine France Football published a ranking with the 30 “sacred atmospheres”: Boca is the most vibrant stadium in the world.

A few days after celebrating its 80th anniversary, the legendary Argentine stadium was the most prominent on the podium of the French magazine, which included two other thunderous stages on the podium such as Anfield (English Liverpool) and Signal Iduna Park (German Borussia Dortmund) .

Among the most vibrant courts are two other Argentines in the Top 30 that toured the portals of the entire planet: the Antonio Vespucio Liberti, popularly known as the Monumental, was in sixth place, while the Pedro Bidegain (New Gasometer) was 24 °.

The other South American stadiums mentioned were the Maracana from Brazil (10th) and the Champion of the Century from Peñarol from Montevideo (21st).

"Sacred atmospheres" was the title of France Football, which recognized Boca's court as the hottest on the planet

THE COMPLETE TOP 30 OF FRANCE FOOTBALL

one. Bombonera – Boca (Argentina)

2. Anfield – Liverpool (England)

3. Signal Iduna Park – Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Four. Stade Rajko-Mitic – Red Star (Serbia)

5. Celtic Park – Celtic Glasgow (Scotland)

6. Monumental – River (Argentina)

7. Vodafone Park – Besiktas (Turkey)

8. Karaiskakis Stadium – Olympiakos (Greece)

9. San Mamés – Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

10. Maracana – Flamengo (Brazil)

eleven. Turk Telecom – Galatasaray (Turkey)

12. De Kuip – Feyenoord (Netherlands)

13. San Paolo – Napoli (Italy)

14. Orange Velodrome – Olympique Marseille (France)

fifteen. Geoffroy-Guichard – Saint Etienne (France)

16. Cairo International Stadium – Al Ahly (Egypt)

17. Sukru-Saracoglu Stadium – Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

18. Mestalla – Valencia (Spain)

19. Toumba Stadium – PAOL Salonica (Greece)

twenty. Mohammed V Stadium – Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

twenty-one. Champion of the Century Stadium – Peñarol (Uruguay)

22. St James ’Park – Newcastle (England)

2. 3. Olympian of Rome – Rome (Italy)

24. Pedro Bidegain – San Lorenzo (Argentina)

25. Marechal Jozef-Pilsudski Stadium – Legia Warsaw (Poland)

26. Estadio da Luz – Benfica (Portugal)

27. S-Julliet Stadium 1962 – MC Alger (Algeria)

28. Rades – Spérance Sportive (Tunisia)

29. Princes Park – Paris Saint Germain (France)

30. Millerntor – St Pauli (Germany)

