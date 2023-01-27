Secret Invasion: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

Marvel Studios will have a banner year in 2023 thanks in part to Secret Invasion. It won’t be long until the next TV series to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) premieres; it’s scheduled for early this year.

Secret Invasion launches Marvel Phase 5 together with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits cinemas in February. It’s time for you to learn more about what to anticipate from this Nick Fury-led espionage thriller miniseries as the studio’s next films and Disney Plus programmes are expected to crank things up in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, as well.

Secret Invasion

The shape-shifting aliens that Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) helped in Captain Marvel years ago are the subject of Secret Invasion, one of the most enigmatic Disney+ projects to occur in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. Fury, as played by Samuel L. Jackson once more, will return to Earth in Secret Invasion to uncover a plot being carried out by a group of rogue Skrulls.

We now have a fairly decent sense of what to anticipate from this entirely unique introduction to the MCU thanks to an exclusive video shown during Marvel’s spectacular panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and at D23 2022, in addition to some fresh information revealed by series co-star Cobie Smulders.

It seems that the series won’t be the buddy-cop comedy starring Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) that many viewers were undoubtedly anticipating from the trailer and Smulders’ description, which surprised the crowd in Hall H. We currently know all about Marvel’s Secret Invasion, including the trailer itself, the anticipated release date, and the cast members.

Secret Invasion Cast

This is the first time Nick Fury, who is once again portrayed by no other than Samuel L. Jackson, will be the protagonist of his own tale, despite the fact that he has been in about a dozen MCU productions since the initial end credits sequence in the original Iron Man.

Ben Mendelsohn, who previously played the friendly Skrull Talos in Captain Marvel’s red herring antagonist role and made a fleeting cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home’s end credits, will reunite with Jackson in the role. Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James “Rohdey” Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross are among the other MCU alums who have joined the fray.

Olivia Colman, the Academy Award-winning actress of The Favourite, and Emilia Clarke, a former cast member of Game of Thrones, will make their debut appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although we don’t yet know what characters they’re portraying, many fans have speculated that at least one of them could be the Skrull Queen from the Secret Invasion books. Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), and Killian Scott complete the supporting cast (Cavalry).

Secret Invasion Episodes

In line with past live-action MCU projects, Kevin Feige assured Collider that there would be six episodes.

Secret Invasion Storyline

Secret Invasion’s narrative is still being kept completely under wraps, as is customary for any Marvel Studios movie, but we do know that it will centre on “a band of shape-shifting Skrulls that have been invading Earth for years.”

Whereas if comic books are any indicator, it’s possible that this rebel group, having lost their homeworld, will not want to cooperate with humans as Talos and his friends have. Instead, they may decide to seize control of Earth for themselves.

The plot was established in Captain Marvel, which modifies the comic book plot by portraying the Skrull shapeshifters as heroes who elude the Kree Empire’s extermination squads.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, a sequence before the credits reveals that Talos and his wife Soren, played by Sharon Blynn and Samuel L. Jackson, are really Nick Fury and Maria Hill, who are carrying out instructions until Fury arrives from an interstellar mission.

With Secret Invasion, the MCU adds villain Skrulls who covertly conspire against Earth’s superheroes, complicating Talos’ agenda. Similarly, placing Marvel’s Secret Invasion during The Blip creates some particular MCU chronological difficulties.

In the comic books, the Skrulls infiltrate the human population and assume various identities, including that of some of the most well-known heroes from the Marvel world.

With Fury now collaborating with Talos and the Skrulls, Marvel will need to make some adjustments to fit the MCU, but overall, anticipate the narrative to stay the same. That suggests that certain well-known Marvel characters may have really been someone else the whole time.

In a January 2021 interview with Collider(opens in new tab), Feige said that Marvel has long intended to explore the “political paranoia” of the book, adding, “We wanted to produce a series because it would enable us to accomplish something different than we’ve seen before.

” Martin Freeman also hinted about the following in an interview with Digital Spy(opens in new tab): “Both metaphorically and physically, it is rather gloomy. In terms of plot and the number of characters that cross over with one another, it is a little foggy and fairly complex.”

Secret Invasion Release Date

Since Secret Invasion is set to debut sometime in early 2023, we won’t have to wait too long until it can be seen online. At that point, the MCU will have officially entered Phase Five. We have to maintain an eye out for any statements on a precise release date in the next year until then. There will be six episodes in this miniseries, which will be streamable on Disney+.

Is there a trailer for Secret Invasion?

At the 2022 D23 Expo, the first Secret Invasion teaser appeared. Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, and Colbie Smulders are shown battling and coping with the Skrull invasion that has already started on Earth in the teaser. Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Colman also give us glimpses of some of their most dramatic performances.

The series executive producer and principal writer are Kyle Bradstreet (Mr Robot). The show’s directors are Ali Selim and Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) (The Calling).

Will there be a second season of Secret Invasion?

There hasn’t been any talk about Secret Invasion having a second season or whether it’s set up to be an ongoing one. So far, Loki has received a sequel but WandaVision, the first Disney+ Marvel programme, has not. However, this might change depending on how the show’s finale is put up. We anticipate that this series will be a one-off, despite the fact that the programme is advertised as a miniseries.

How will Secret Invasion impact the MCU?

As previously stated, several of the plotlines from Captain Marvel and Far From Home should be continued in Secret Invasion. The plot of WandaVision, in which a skrull contacted Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris) in the series finale, may also be continued. Many fans have speculated that the unknown skrull who informed Rambeau that Monica’s mother’s acquaintance wanted to see her is Nick Fury.

Since this subplot wasn’t addressed before the conclusion of the series, Rambeau could make a short cameo in Secret Invasion. Rambeau will undoubtedly play a significant part besides Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel in The Marvels, but it would be interesting to see if she also appeared in Secret Invasion.