Sports

Kyrgios will donate 125 euros for each direct kick to those affected by the fires in Australia

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Nick Kyrgios is one of the most controversial athletes in the current tennis landscape. However, this time the Australian tennis player has called the attention of his followers for something away from his behavior on the track: A solidarity campaign.

Kyrgios has communicated, through its Twitter account, that it will donate to those affected by the fires in Australia "$ 200 (€ 125) for each direct serve you score during the events you play this summer".

That is, the current 30th World will donate money for each 'ace' in the ATP Cup and the Australian Open, part of the Australian tour.

The tennis player 'aussie' will begin his career in the ATP Cup this Friday, when host Australia debuts against Germany (Group F). Many of his followers have applauded the tennis player's gesture: "This is the Kyrgios we want to see."

The ATP notice

Kyrgios is still under the constant gaze of the ATP. The tennis association notified the tennis player last September: he was forced to fulfill a series of conditions if you do not want to be penalized with an economic penalty of more than 22,000 euros and a period of 16 weeks without playing.

The ATP argued "aggravated behavior" after investigating what happened in Cincinnati. The Australian was then fined more than 100,000 euros for calling the referees "corrupt."

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.