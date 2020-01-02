Kyrgios will donate 125 euros for each direct kick to those affected by the fires in Australia

Nick Kyrgios is one of the most controversial athletes in the current tennis landscape. However, this time the Australian tennis player has called the attention of his followers for something away from his behavior on the track: A solidarity campaign.

I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I'll be donating $ 200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

Kyrgios has communicated, through its Twitter account, that it will donate to those affected by the fires in Australia "$ 200 (€ 125) for each direct serve you score during the events you play this summer".

That is, the current 30th World will donate money for each 'ace' in the ATP Cup and the Australian Open, part of the Australian tour.

The tennis player 'aussie' will begin his career in the ATP Cup this Friday, when host Australia debuts against Germany (Group F). Many of his followers have applauded the tennis player's gesture: "This is the Kyrgios we want to see."

This is the Kyrgios we need to see more. Loving your work !!! – Ronan T (@Ronan_Rulz) January 2, 2020

The ATP notice

Kyrgios is still under the constant gaze of the ATP. The tennis association notified the tennis player last September: he was forced to fulfill a series of conditions if you do not want to be penalized with an economic penalty of more than 22,000 euros and a period of 16 weeks without playing.

The ATP argued "aggravated behavior" after investigating what happened in Cincinnati. The Australian was then fined more than 100,000 euros for calling the referees "corrupt."