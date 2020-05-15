My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Release before 2021

Share it:

My Brilliant Friend Season 3

My Brilliant Friend is a story about age drama based on the book story. My Brilliant Friend Season 2 was premiered in March on an international level that ended in May. My Brilliant Friend Season 2 got audience love and affection and now it renewal season 3 is going to come.

Release of My Brilliant Friend Season 3

Just 2 weeks ago, cast renewed the season 2 again. It is full of Italian drama series; in the wake of chaos generated by COVID-19 in Italy. So it is clear that season 3 has been stopped before filming started. At this tough situation, we can predict the actual arrival date of My Brilliant Friend Season 3 but surely it will not come before 2021.

What cast will perform in My Brilliant Friend Season 3?

The various casts of actors and actresses are playing major roles that cover multiple periods. In My Brilliant Friend Season 3, you will see new faces. In the last season, Gaia Grace played the role of Rafaella Cerullo have come back in My Brilliant Friend Season 3.

Plotting and storyline of My Brilliant Friend Season 3

As we mentioned above that the My Brilliant Friend is the adaptation of book series. The story of My Brilliant Friend Season 3 will be continuing from where My Brilliant Friend Season 2 was left at the end. Elena Greco met Raffaella Cerullo whom she called Lila in the first year of grade school in 1950. The story turns around Lila’s relationship with Enzo, her pregnancy, and her book.

