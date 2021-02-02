‘John Wick 4’ could be shot this year, According to Ian McShane

Ian McShane assures that ‘ John Wick 4 ‘ will be shot in 2021.

The actor is not so clear that the filming is simultaneous to’ John Wick 5 ‘, as announced.

John Wick: from word of mouth success to indispensable franchise.

A year and a half after it was seen in the rest of the world (and premiered directly on the incipient Netflix), in April 2016, we could see in Spain ‘ John Wick: Another day to kill ‘ (Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, 2014), an action movie with Keanu Reeves that could have gone unnoticed but that, thanks to word of mouth, we end up enjoying all fans of the genre. The actor managed to get into the skin of the perfect retired murderer who is forced to return to work by force majeure, and his followers did the same.

The good thing about that late premiere was that, just a year later, we could see its sequel, ‘ John Wick: Blood Pact ‘ (Chad Stahelski, 2017), where we completely immerse ourselves in the world of hitmen that the franchise presents. The good reception from the fans allowed Lionsgate not to think too much about it .’ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ‘ (Chad Stahelski, 2019) gave us new doses of open-ended dog revenge for new installments. And then COVID arrived.

Like those of any other production, the possible filming plans of ‘ John Wick 4 ‘ in 2020 were frozen but, according to Ian McShane himself, in charge of embodying the director of the Continental, that hotel that functions as a “home” in the game of the assassins, 2021 could be the year the postponed filming takes place.

” Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Years’ greetings and said, ‘I hope to see you this year,’ ” the actor said in a statement to Collider. “ I know the script is being written, and they hope to do it this year. I know they announced that they would do ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘John Wick 5’ together, but who knows. Studios advertise all kinds of things. Without a doubt, at some point this year, we will do ‘John Wick 4’ ”.

The actor, always one step ahead of the industry (to keep his distance), does not lie. On its day, it was announced that ‘ John Wick 4 ‘ and ‘ John Wick 5 ‘ could be shot simultaneously, but, so far, there are no official confirmations in this regard. Stay tuned for the next update.