Kulilin highlights his tactical skills in Dragon Ball Super 57

Dragon Ball e Dragon Ball Super they have never been manga whose fighting is carried out tactically. Unlike works such as Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, Naruto and others, Toriyama's story is based more on pure power. However, this does not preclude the possibility of inserting small strategies of struggle in the various chapters.

In Dragon Ball Super 57 the battle between the Z Warriors and Moro's minions continues. While on the Shrine of Dende, Bulma and the others observe the battles, the first to be drawn in the chapter of Toyotaro is that of Kulilin. The human is grappling with the same enemy faced in the previous months: Yunba, a galactic bandit with the appearance of a panda.

The two had already met in the first raid of Moro's warriors on Earth, but now the clash has had a completely different result. Kulilin's attacks start with one Kienzan burst, the highly sharp and sharp energy discs. By exploiting them as a distraction together with the Residual Image technique, Kulilin manages to catch the opponent in counter-time and hit him in the face and at close range with a powerful Kamehameha.

Knocked out Yunba, Kulilin heads to other areas to save his friends from other invaders. The Dragon Ball Super chapter will then focus on the other fights, one of which will be the key to Goku's return to Earth.