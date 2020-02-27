Entertainment

Kulilin highlights his tactical skills in Dragon Ball Super 57

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Dragon Ball e Dragon Ball Super they have never been manga whose fighting is carried out tactically. Unlike works such as Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, Naruto and others, Toriyama's story is based more on pure power. However, this does not preclude the possibility of inserting small strategies of struggle in the various chapters.

In Dragon Ball Super 57 the battle between the Z Warriors and Moro's minions continues. While on the Shrine of Dende, Bulma and the others observe the battles, the first to be drawn in the chapter of Toyotaro is that of Kulilin. The human is grappling with the same enemy faced in the previous months: Yunba, a galactic bandit with the appearance of a panda.

The two had already met in the first raid of Moro's warriors on Earth, but now the clash has had a completely different result. Kulilin's attacks start with one Kienzan burst, the highly sharp and sharp energy discs. By exploiting them as a distraction together with the Residual Image technique, Kulilin manages to catch the opponent in counter-time and hit him in the face and at close range with a powerful Kamehameha.

READ:  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can bring back one of your classic maps

Knocked out Yunba, Kulilin heads to other areas to save his friends from other invaders. The Dragon Ball Super chapter will then focus on the other fights, one of which will be the key to Goku's return to Earth.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.